Reader: Tell Actress Kruek’s parents about Raniere

A reader “NOT EXAMPLES IN VIRTUE/MORALITY” writes about whether or not actress Kristin Kruek has known the thralldom of the Vanguard, Keith Raniere and whether it is our duty to assist her escape by enlisting her prominent father’s help.





“Who really knows? Perhaps you should send all of this information to Kristin’s parents. Her father is one of the co-founders of the architecture firm Durante Kreuk and I believe her mother works there too. Their website is http://www.dkl.bc.ca. See if they know about all of this and what they think about their daughter being directly or indirectly tied to all of this cult nonsense. After all, that’s what Raniere tries to do. Get the women he’s attracted to separated from their families, so that they will move near him and join his harem.”

Kristin Kreuk at Necker Island

Kristin Kruek at Necker Island on a NXIVM retreat.



