Reader rebuts Kreuk was enlightened by Raniere

Please. Kristen Kreuk wouldn’t go near this guy’s penis with a ten foot pole. Allison may have slept with this fool since she used to publicly fawn over the guy on her blog and bought a townhouse near him and actually lived in it.

One of those reddit links was posted on a Hollywood rumor/entertainment blog called Crazy Days And Nights. I believe that site’s maintainer got that threesome story from the now defunct blog Saratoga In Decline.

It’s never surprising that it’s these cult leaders who profess to be rational up front and then behind the scenes talk about being evolved super gifted spiritual beings that have (surprise, surprise) magical sex powers and are always sleeping with the women. They talk out of two sides of their insincere, lying mouths.