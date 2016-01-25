Website reported Kruek and Mack were enlightened by Raniere

July 16, 2012

A posting on the web site www.crazydaysandnights.net that dates to July 16, 2012, purports to offer some light on whether Allison Mack was being enlightened by Keith Raniere.

While it is vague and only mentions Mack at the end, it has its place as part of the bizarre and eccentric things people are prompted, perhaps unfairly, to write and say about Vanguard.

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This actress is not just someone you have never heard of. This actress is a B- list actress who has done movies and television. She was on a huge hit for an almost network. Anyway, the actress ended up meeting this guy, and despite him already sleeping with several women each day, she fell in love with him. Now, she is one of the several women he sleeps with everyday. The problem is the guy just doesn’t love women, he also loves teens. As in underage teens. As in 16 and 17 year old teens and the actress knows about it, but refuses to leave him despite this. She also refuses to leave him despite his insistence that the couple have threesomes as much as possible. Our actress defends the actions of her boyfriend and thinks that people who don’t understand him or his needs, are just wrong. The crazy thing is, our actress has got her best friend, a foreign born B+ list movie and television actress from the same show also thinking this guy is incredible. No word on whether the pair were involved in a threesome with the boyfriend since our second actress claims to have a boyfriend, but if they did, Comic-Con probably would have exploded. Oh, and I’m about to give you your favorite words. This will be revealed.

Allison Mack

Kristin Kreuk

Keith Raniere

Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk at Necker Island for a NXIVM meeting.

Allison Mack and Kristin Kruek co starred on a TV show together and have the same love cult guru Keith Raniere.