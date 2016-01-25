Reader: Raniere can’t sing; has no musical ability!

“HARRY POTTER” commenting on a recently re-posted [2006] article on Kristin Kruek being recruited to join NXIVM suggests that her ‘boyfriend’, Mark Hildreth can’t help Kreuk get out of NIXVM. In making the comment Harry Potter also makes an intriguing observation on Keith Raniere’s [lack of] vocal talent.





The article says help from her boyfriend. Ha! He can’t help her if he’s the one who got her involved in the first place. You see the guy in picture on the left – to the right of Ms Kreuk? That’s Mark Hildreth. Her boyfriend at the time who is still in it. In fact, he, Allison Mack, and two other people are in some Acapella singing group directly “coached” by Raniere. The quotes are there because one wonders how a guy who can’t sing or has no real musical ability can coach anybody in such an activity.



