Mack rebuts: ‘Raniere taught me to listen, reconnect to music’

Allison Mack believes in Keith Raniere. She writes on http://www.allisonmack.com that Raniere is her ‘mentor’ and that she joined his a cappella singing group, “Simply Human.” [A cappella is singing without instrumental accompaniment.]

Mack writes: Simply Human is an a cappella group I joined over 3 years ago. My good friend and mentor, Keith Raniere, began to organize a group of singer’s and musicians that he wanted to inspire and support musically. He has a theory about a capella that I happen to fully agree with. His theory is that if everyone could learn to listen, and feel music as specifically and deliberately as is required in good a cappella, we would have a very different way of relating in the world.

Since joining Simply Human, I’ve had this experience first hand. It has become my musical gym, and the place I go to learn to be a real musician, as well as a better listener and human being. I sing with four other talented and dedicated musicians who keep me on my toes. They’re each singer-songwriters in their own right, and just so happen to be four of my closest friends. Because of Keith and this group, I have rediscovered music and my love of singing. We have a smattering of original songs, combined with a few sweet covers. So come, check us out.

Listen to Mack’s a cappella group:





From the Facebook page of Simply Human.



