The Randy Mr. Raniere

Keith Alan Raniere is on trial and part of the prosecution’s strategy is to show what a perv he is. Being a perv is not usually illegal if every adult involved consents.

But Raniere is charged with sex trafficking which removes the consent feature. He is also accused of possessing child porn and sexually exploiting a minor.

The prosecution says, “He targeted young girls, selecting some for special attention but this was an excuse. He offered to mentor them to teach them and that was an excuse to groom them for sex.”

And he “took advantage of these young women, emotionally and sexually. The defendant pretended to be a guru but he was a criminal”.

And “He drew in followers that put their trust in him and he used that trust for the things that he wanted: Sex, power and control.”

Among the randy times discussed in court is that Raniere had sex with three sisters from Mexico. They were entrusted to his care and mentorship by their foolish parents.

The oldest was Daniela. He had sex with her a week after her 18th birthday. He was in his 40s then.

They had a sexual relationship, and, while he was having sex with more than 20 other women at the time, he told Daniela that she could not have sex with anyone else. She developed feelings for Nxivm hacker Ben Myers and Raniere, declaring she had an ethical breach, without disclosing what it was to the Nxivm community, ordered her confined to a room for 22 months.

She finally escaped and went back to Mexico.

Raniere had a baby with the middle sister, Mariana. He had a nickname for Mariana – “Monkey”.

She is reportedly living in Monterrey, Mexico with Raniere’s son, Kemar. For years, he lived with Mariana and Pam Cafrtiz ménage a trois in Clifton Park – telling some in the Nxivm community that the women were a gay couple and he merely lived there platonically – as a roommate.

Oddly, Raniere seems to have impregnated Mariana on or about the same day Pam died of cancer. Sadly, he impregnated Pam numerous times, but he always forced her to have an abortion – despite her strong desire to have a child.

The youngest of the three Mexican sisters was Camila. Raniere had a nickname for her too: “Virgin Camila”. But he made sure she wasn’t a virgin for long. He started having sex with Camila when she was 15. He was 45.

Nude photos of her which will be submitted in evidence when she was 15, taken by Raniere, will be hard for the defense to explain away.

Then there was DOS slave, Nicole, an actress in her 30s, who believed she was joining a women’s mentorship group when she joined DOS. Once in DOS, [with collateral held over her] she was ordered by Allison Mack to meet Raniere. They met in a room where she was blindfolded and Raniere tied her to a table. Then a third person, someone Nicole didn’t know, came into the room and began performing oral sex on Nicole and Nicole felt she couldn’t say no.

That third person, Nicole never found out who she was, but the third person was “Virgin” Camila, now age 26.

We also know that Raniere had sex with a large amount of people. Many of them got abortions. Dozens of abortions in fact, his defense attorney admits.

How many men do you know who had multiple women have dozens of abortions?

Lauren Salzman wanted a baby – in fact Raniere promised her an avatar baby – one that would be a world savior. But somehow he never let her have a baby because the great guru said she wasn’t ready ethically and spiritually to birth the child that would save the planet.

She is 42 now and childless which might be a good thing since she is probably going to prison for her role as a coconspirator in the case.

Raniere told the same thing to Ivy Nevaras – that she would have an avatar baby – a woman who he made diet down to as little as 300 calories per day when she had an ounce or two too much of body fat, and told her not to cut her hair until she healed her ethical breaches. Her hair grew so long that it went past her feet.

She never had a child and was reportedly suicidal when she learned that Mariana had a child in 2017 – when she was promised to have one years ago.

And keeping with Raniere’s class act – his first known child – he forced the mother to tell the Nxivm community that the child was a foundling – an orphan whose mother had died giving him birth and whose father was unknown.

Yes, that’s right – and it may be unique in the world – he not only made the mother deny that he was the father – but forced the mother to deny that her own child was hers, [how often do you hear of a woman having to deny she is a mother] making her pretend the baby was adopted. [You have to know how Raniere operated to understand how he could literally force a woman to lie about her maternity.]

He told her to lie because at the time he was pretending to the community that he was a renunciate, a celibate monk.

Raniere made DOS slave Sylvie take naked pictures of herself and had oral sex with her – while at the same time ordering her not to have sex with her own husband.

During V-Week 2016, Mark Vicente found Raniere in a cabin in bed with a woman with their legs intertwined. V-Week was an especially randy time for the exalted one.

It was his birthday. Hundreds of people – many of them attractive young women – came and spent $2,000 or more to be in the woods for 10 days, celebrating his nativity at the Silver Bay YMCA.

Clare Bronfman would rent the entire 600 acre campus. The late summer air, the Adirondacks, the pines and the oaks, and beautiful Lake George. And, on his birthday, he climb into his birthday suit and inveigle as many young wood nymphs as he could to do the same.

Then there is his sex lair in Clifton Park – with a bed suspended over a hot tub. Poor Kathy Russell, once part of his harem, was tasked with the job of cleaning the sheets and scrubbing the hot tub.

In a video made in 2012, and shown to the jury in his trial, Raniere is seen at his sex lair, looking at a wedding album and quipping, “Did you notice in one of the crowd shots the woman isn’t wearing panties?”

He was always observant.

He calls women “piggies” and says, “To tease a woman about her odor, to say she’s a fish-hole, it’s official, she’s a fish-hole,” Raniere says on camera.

He would know about that, having performed cunnilingus, it is reported, on 100s of women, all of whom he demanded to not eat garlic. He switched to this method of sexual activity rather exclusively following his erectile dysfunction that some believe was caused by his contracting virulent herpes.

In the same 2012, video Raniere jokes about people “fucking” sheep and goats. He says that fucking sheep is alright provided it is your own sheep, which shows a delicacy towards the property of others that some might have thought the rapacious Raniere entirely devoid of.

He also answers a phone call humorously with the words, “Lick me.”

While Raniere belches and gives the finger to the camera, which anyone can do, even an adolescent, when Raniere lies down in the middle of his lair and, referring to his glasses, says, “If I take my glasses off, I get sleepy or horny”, the impression is clear.

He is an asshole. For most women who view that – had they ever been forced to be with the cross eyed one, they would pray like hell he was sleepy.

He claims there is a great esoteric meaning to his behavior. Nancy Salzman told Vicente that there’s a path to enlightenment through sexuality and Raniere understands this path.

We are only starting day five of the trial and Raniere is looking less and less like a guru and more like a horny little perv. His problem is worse. He is also accused of being a child perv and sex trafficker and despite his performance on camera, there is hardly anything funny about that.