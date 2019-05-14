Testimony Canceled Today in Raniere Trial Because One of the Alternate Jurors Was Ill
Not much to report at the moment – other than one of the alternate jurors was ill today and consequently, there was no trial testimony.
Mark Vicente was scheduled to continue his direct testimony. He is now scheduled to appear tomorrow morning.
All jurors including the alternates are required to be in attendance for every moment in court where testimony is given.
There were some matters before the judge and Frank Report will detail these later this afternoon.
Stay tuned.