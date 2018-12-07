The NXIVM legal team “house of cards” is falling apart.

By Thomas Todd

Marc Agnifilo has been acting consistently more shaken up as time goes on.

He writes strange things in his legal filings like a nervous man, says strange things in the courtroom like a nervous man, and has acted consistently more bizarre as time has progressed — almost as if he’s trying to signal something he can’t overtly say to the outside world.

Why are all of the defense lawyers so adamant about insisting only the judge views details about the trust arrangements, not prosecutors?

Why would it matter, considering how everyone already knows Clare Bronfman’s money was involved with NXIVM’s legal fees? Is there concern that a top figure in NXIVM’s management structure might be charged in a superseding indictment if prosecutors were to see all of the details pertaining to the trust?

Was the trust funded in whole or in part from one of the “complex” offshore jurisdictions, such as BVI, Cayman Islands, or perhaps… Luxembourg?

Agnifilo represents the Vanguard on paper, but who has Agnifilo really been ordered to protect and defend? Who is really behind the effort to coordinate more than twenty lawyers in lock-step who seem to be able to predict the Government’s every move, as if they were being expertly guided by the invisible hand of a former United States Attorney who knows the intricacies of DOJ procedures?

Who has the expertise to hire experts about Government procedure and meddle in Government proceedings?

Who is Agnifilo’s real “boss of bosses?” Who or what can threaten and pressure a man so brutally?

What could bring a man, an experienced lawyer who is supposedly cool under pressure, to be so nervous he’s literally shaking in his boots while invoking God in the courtroom?

We may be able to sum it all up with one word: Mexico.

Salinas, anyone?

So far, Emiliano hasn’t been charged, but defense lawyers continue to walk a tightrope as they hold off criminal charges against the Junior Statesman from Mexico’s most influential political family.

It must be a bummer to know you’re working for the Mob.

Try to imagine, in that hypothetical context, going to sleep every night wondering what may happen to you and your family if a “stealth client” who you’ve been paid millions of dollars to keep out of harm’s way, is indicted.

Unless of course your name is Dennis K. Burke, in which case, you’ve already been with the program for years and found “other” ways to self-medicate.

The mere fact that prosecutors are sniffing around the mysterious legal defense “trust” sure seems to have Agnifilo shaking in his boots, for reasons that imply consequences beyond possibly unpaid legal fees.

We all have decisions to make in life. Who we accept as “clients,” the complicated situation defense lawyers seem to have agreed to participate with, and what kind of dirty money we accept in our worlds, were decisions made by these defense lawyers who may have consciously decided to “look the other way” at the outset when the trust was first funded.

As the Vanguard himself is certainly starting to learn by now, decisions have consequences, even when they are made by the Smartest Man in the World.

Defense lawyers: Do you know who your real clients are?

As for Burke and his cronies. They are utter scum.

What is it with the legal community in Arizona that creates monsters? Like Andrew Thomas, the county attorney who believed he was above the law, Burke should be disbarred.

Burke has already been sanctioned by the Arizona bar and is a persona non-grata in corners of the legal community.

No one is above the law.

Not “Vanguard” with his long list of crimes.

Not “Legatus” with her abusive litigation intended to destroy others in court.

Despite what he apparently believes, by virtue of his historical conduct, Dennis Burke is not above the law either.

“Invisible man?” Nice try.

The truth about Burke has been exposed. Obstructing justice is illegal. Intimidating witnesses is illegal. They should be prosecuted. He should be prosecuted. When will he be appropriately charged and convicted?

The NXIVM legal team’s “house of cards” is falling apart.