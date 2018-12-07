Scott Johnson – the unseen comments

Scott Johnson has made more than 3,000 comments on Frank Report.

With the new comment policy put in place recently, some of Scott’s comments have been not published – mainly because he has as many as 10 or more comments on the same thread – seemingly replying to everyone who makes a comment.

But since much of Scott’s comments are worthy and insightful – it seems reasonable to post them in a separate post where his followers could read them and gain elucidation from his thoughts.

Here are some of his comments made during the last few days.

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The Feds have much more information than anybody making comments on this blog. If wrongdoing is supported by facts, Kristin Crook should be prosecuted.

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Even if intended, the Feds will not be diverted by a few comments on a blog. I think Kristin Crook could easily be indicted, and the Feds have far more information available than anybody on this website.

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Florin Elena Milea, which MLM scam approached you?

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I never claimed to work undercover in the normal sense of the word. You are a liar.

I never claimed to have CIA brain implants. You are a liar.

I have never talked about UFOs on my radio show. You are a liar.

Immunity does not include misconduct by the lawyer, and misconduct has been clearly proven in the Omar Rosales case, right up to and including the U.S. Supreme Court.

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You must be kidding. These people won’t even call me on my radio show.

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Lay off of Kristin Crook. Shadow said she will never be indicted and that’s good enough for me. [snark]

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It’s unfortunate most do not view comments as I do, opportunities for conversations and developing ideas more thoroughly – and instead view comments as a time to blurt out what happens to be on their mind at the time. Of course, any comments made will not hardly ever be read again after a couple of days, making their comments even less significant. Such a waste of potential. I wish I could say I’m surprised.

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Respect should only be given when it’s earned.

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Come on, Frank. Get on the stick!

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There’s plenty here for NXIVM. Frank can run his website however he wishes, it’s his website. To help your “understanding,” other MLMs scam more people than NXIVM ever dreamed of doing. I’ll spend my time where I believe there is the most benefit, so mind your own business.

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In reply to Flowers.

Flowers, asking questions is chasing away (and slander, although the correct term is libel) in the snowflake world.

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In reply to Mitchell.

You haven’t disproven that you rape little girls.

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In reply to Lena.

Give Shadow a break, he is so obsessed with Mack that he can’t think straight.

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In reply to Anonymous.

1) He wouldn’t know, he didn’t get past 1st base.

2) Gymnastics.

3) He was drunk.

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In reply to Heather Anne.

Count you in to what? You’re a commenter on a blog. What are you “adding” yourself to?

In reply to TK.

TK, you must be getting desperate to think of accusations against Shadow when you complain of his writing format. And what does that have to do with his bio?

In reply to TW.

Please don’t post comments. I don’t like to read whining.

In reply to Scott, read thyself.

My comment was directed towards Heather. What’s your point?

In reply to Anonymous.

Good. Stay away. Frank explained why he publishes Shadow’s stories and we’re tired of your constantly complaining. Just go away.

In reply to Anonymous.

TK, I figured you would love Anonymous’ comment, as it is not responsive to my point.

In reply to Anonymous.

Anonymous, I whould [sic] be happy to confront what you just wrote, with facts, AFTER you address my point.

In reply to Anne.

Get a room.

There are many more like this that Scott has provided. In a sense it is a shame that I cannot publish them all but it will suffice to say that the above comments are representative of the others which the world may never see.