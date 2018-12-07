Shadow State: Allison Mack Puts on a Performance – in Court

By Shadow State 1958

The Frank Report was at today’s status hearing in Brooklyn. Here is what was reported about the activity in the Courthouse hallway.

“Before the hearing, Allison Mack was seen outside the courtroom in a buoyant mood, seeming quite gay. She was joking with her attorneys and seemingly being flirtatious with any man who happened to look in her direction.

“Once she appeared inside the court, her mood radically changed. She appeared pensive and solemn. As one observer said, ‘She was dowdy with an “Oh I’m dying’ look.”‘ seemingly being flirtatious with any man who happened to look in her direction.”

I have been in numerous courthouses over the years as part of my employment.Courthouses, even courthouse hallways, are not places for flirtations and dalliances.Courthouses are places of business where important issues are hashed out. Issues of criminal behavior or commercial activities. Workers in courthouses are somber, grim and sober. The lawyers working in courthouses are serious. The contending parties are even more serious.

Federal courts are even more businesslike than state or local courts. The stakes in federal cases are often higher than in state and local courts.

And for security reasons people generally don’t wander off the streets into courthouses. Because federal courthouses are even more self-contained than state courthouses, if something happens in the hallway, it can get around the building very quickly.

Since Ms. Mack faces charges of sex trafficking and sexual slavery, it would behoove her not to flirt with every man who will glance at her.

Ms. Mack’s change in attitude to solemn and pensive when she walked into the courtroom itself demonstrates that Ms. Mack was putting on a performance. US courts don’t appreciate histrionics. Ms. Mack is a performer and she enjoys putting on performances.

“I love to perform. Can you tell?” Allison Mack.

Yes, we can tell.

The video in several places shows Ms. Mack admitting to enjoy entertaining people.Allison Mack Cult Recruitment Videos 2013-2017 (NXIVM, Jness, DOS, sex slave cult, pyramid scheme)

Unfortunately for Ms. Mack, federal courtrooms are not friendly to class clowns, flirts and performers.

Allison Mack Cult Recruitment Videos 2013-2017 (NXIVM, Jness, DOS, sex s…In 2007, Allison Mack, “Smallville” television star, joined Keith Raniere’s cult/pyramid scheme NXIVM. She was r…

Ms. Mack’s courthouse behavior shows her, in the words of Bombard’s Body Language not as a mature woman, but as an immature and emotionally stunted individual.

Body Language – Allison Mack Cult Recruitment