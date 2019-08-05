The Lost Necker Island Photos: Part 1: Richard Branson With Nxivm – Billionaire Says He Knew Nothing About Raniere

Necker Island

Frank Report recently obtained a treasure trove of never before published pictures of the Nxivm retreat on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in 2010.

They feature a who’s who of leading Nxians.

It was at this conference that Nxivm allegedly made plans, as reported by John Tighe on Saratoga in Decline, to expand their racketeering enterprise.

They also conducted a Nxivm intensive and partied hardy.

Nxivm leader Keith Alan Raniere did not attend the retreat.

No one is suggesting that participants like Kristin Kreuk or especially the owner of the island, Richard Branson, had anything to do with the criminal elements of the Nxivm racketeering enterprise.

But it is clear that Branson joined in on at least some of the partying.

Branson apparently endorsed Nxivm/Raniere a year earlier, in 2009, in connection with the visit of the Dalai Lama to endorse Raniere.

“The tools you have for compassionately dealing with complex ethical and global issues are not only unique, but also extremely valuable. This, along with a program of coordinated, organized resources, makes for an innovative approach to transforming our society. I think your founding event will be extraordinary and potentially world-changing! —Sir Richard Branson Founder, Virgin Group





White sandy beaches and warm temperatures - lots of sun and because of the group, a lot of brainwashingly good fun.

In 2010, at Necker Island, a Nxivm intensive was held and possibly in the shadowy regions of the Island, the leaders of the cult gathered to make plans for their bulk cash smuggling, sex trafficking, immigration fraud, identity theft, and other crimes and to, in general, satisfy their wondrous urges [i.e. teachings] of their glorious leader, Keith Alan Raniere.

Branson said after the scandal erupted in 2017 that he never heard of Raniere and that he thought that Sara Bronfman had rented the island, but knew nothing about Nxivm.





The Sun and the New York Post reported “The tycoon maintains he was not aware of any seminars — believing instead it was a booking for Sara Bronfman’s friends and family only.

“A Virgin Management spokesman said: ‘Sir Richard Branson has never heard of Keith Raniere, he has never met him and there is absolutely no association between Sir Richard and the Nxivm group or its leader.'”

He Knew Not of Nxivm

Here are some unpublished and a couple of previously published pictures of Richard Branson at Necker Island, during the Nxivm seminar, paid for by Sara Bronfman.

Here are the previously published pics.

All photos copyrighted.

Richard Branson has more to think about than some obscure group of weirdos who showed up and rented his island for $250,000 for a week.

Richard Branson with Sara Bronfman

With Sara Bronfman

Here are the unpublished pictures:

Isn’t that Alejandro “El Duce” Betancourt on Branson’s right?

Branson in a loving embrace with his friend Sara Brnfman. It may be true that Sara did not tell Branson that these were more than her family and friends but members of Nxivm.

Branson’s involvement with Nxvm seems negligible. He rented out his island twice to Sara Bronfman – in 2007 and 2010. [I was told the fee was around $250,000 each time for 5 days each.]

He was there both times and joined in the partying.

In 2009, he seems to have endorsed Nxivm/Raniere. But other than that, there seems to be little or nothing to connect Richard Branson to Nxivm or Keith Raniere.

In fact, I doubt Branson ever met Raniere and could have easily forgotten his name if it was ever mentioned to him.

Stay tuned for the next in our series – the Lost Pictures of Necker Island – Kristin Kreuk.