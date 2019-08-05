Allison Mack Liked to Whack Women With Wooden Paddles – Stop Defending Her

By Shadow State

This is in response to Allison Mack Has an Unwanted Drummer and Researcher Who ‘Shadows’ Her by Shivani.

The story is in reference to me – as the drummer who researches Allison Mack.

Drummer is an old fashioned word meaning a salesperson or someone who drums up business.

Definition of drummer: “TRAVELING SALESMAN.”

The truth is that no one is “Drumming” for Allison Mack.

The truth is that Allison Mack would have a difficult time selling her dubious talents for free.

The truth is that Allison Mack Inc. was already in trouble before the branding scandal broke.

Ms. Mack was engaged in such activities as:

Comic Con Appearances.

That business has dried up forever.

“Come on, kids. Let’s go to the Comic-Con to see Allison Mack. If you pay her 50 bucks she will brand you with a hot iron.”

Cartoon Voice Acting.

Ms. Mack was doing a voice for the Amazon Prime cartoon “Lost in Oz”.

As soon as the branding scandal broke, Amazon Prime quickly redubbed the cartoon to eliminate Allison Mack’s voice. Another actress, with less personal baggage, replaced her.

Community Theater.

Allison Mack did some community theater in San Diego about a year before Keith Raniere was arrested and she was filmed at the scene.

When Allison Mack gets out of prison, maybe she can do community theater in neighboring Tijuana.

I understand that Tijuana years ago used to have some interesting live acts that brought in the tourists.

The less said about those live acts the better.

Running an Acting School.

Allison Mack’s Acting School, “The Source,” turned out to be a scam designed to lure attractive aspiring actresses into a sex cult.

Just ask witnesses Jaye and Nicole about that.

Shivani wrote in the article, “What you and I and several others have failed to understand is that this was all meant to be fun.”

I’m sure it was fun for the “slaves” while they were being branded with a hot iron. They’re screaming their heads off in pain begging for the branding to stop and Allison Mack orders Fraeulein Doktor Roberts to continue the branding.

It might have been fun for Allison Mack but not for the victims of her fun.

Shivani wrote, “Even Marc Agnifilo tried to say people just don’t understand Raniere’s lifestyle.”

Marc Agnifilo is a living example of why people refer to lawyers as “Solicitors.” Pay Solicitors enough money and they will say or do anything.

Soliciting the solicitors:

Picture of three Hong Kong Solicitors:



————————————————–

Shivani writes, “Stop picking on Allison Whack.”

Allison’s nickname can be spelled one of two ways

Allison Wack

or

Allison Whack

Allison Wack means Allison the crazy person.

Allison Whack means Allison the person who likes to whack women with wooden paddles.

Oddly enough both meanings are very appropriate for Allison Mack.