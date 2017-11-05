The legacy of Keith Raniere: an artist’s impression in pictures

The legacy of Keith Raniere.

When you're young, you don't understand these things.

One day with some luck and a good publicist, Keith Raniere may be enshrined in Tussaud's Chamber of Horrors.

A display at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum of great criminals may one day include Keith Raniere.

Not a real photo of Keith Raniere but his soon-to-be future reality.. Prison

This is not a real picture but rather one I photo-shopped last year to represent Keith Raniere as a wax figure in a wax museum, long after he is sent to prison, a criminal who people, going to a chamber of horrors, will enjoy seeing - because it is remote to them. Like a Jack the Ripper or Charlie Manson, a historical figure of immense evil. For those who have been tormented by him, his victims, there is nothing funny about Keith Raniere.