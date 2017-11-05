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The legacy of Keith Raniere: an artist’s impression in pictures

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Frank Parlato

The legacy of Keith Raniere.

hqdefault (2)When you're young, you don't understand these things.

 

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One day with some luck and a good publicist, Keith Raniere may be enshrined in Tussaud's Chamber of Horrors.One day with some luck and a good publicist, Keith Raniere may be enshrined in Tussaud's Chamber of Horrors.

A display at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum of great criminals may one day include Keith Raniere.A display at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum of great criminals may one day include Keith Raniere.

 

Not a real photo of Keith Raniere but his soon-to-be future reality.. PrisonNot a real photo of Keith Raniere but his soon-to-be future reality.. Prison

This is not a real picture but rather one I photo-shopped last year to represent Keith Raniere as a wax figure in a wax museum, long after he is sent to prison, a criminal who people, going to a chamber of horrors, will enjoy seeing - because it is remote to them. Like a Jack the Ripper or Charlie Manson, a historical figure of immense evil. For those who have been tormented by him, his victims, there is nothing funny about Keith Raniere.This is not a real picture but rather one I photo-shopped last year to represent Keith Raniere as a wax figure in a wax museum, long after he is sent to prison, a criminal who people, going to a chamber of horrors, will enjoy seeing - because it is remote to them. Like a Jack the Ripper or Charlie Manson, a historical figure of immense evil. For those who have been tormented by him, his victims, there is nothing funny about Keith Raniere.

 