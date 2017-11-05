Report: Cults have infiltrated Mexican government

Cults have infiltrated Mexican government/sectas-comerciales-absorben-recursos-y-capacitan-a-jueces/

Commercial sects have managed to interfere and infiltrate the entire structure of the State, that is, the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches, and it is increasingly common for them to be hired to “train” personnel at federal and state levels and even of political parties.

The transparency portal of the Presidency of the Republic shows that federal agencies have awarded million dollar contracts to coaching “companies” to train their personnel.

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Sexual harassment and suicide

The sexual practices inside the coaching groups are very plausible since in the sectarian phenomenon many cases of sexual abuse have been documented to which they subject the participants as part of the rituals or dynamics they perform. Proof of this is the case of NXIVM.

“I think it’s very easy to get to that kind of perversion. I call them perversions because you have to take into account the profile of someone who becomes a coach in these places: he is a person who from the outset abuses the psychic wounds of a subject, “says the psychoanalytic psychotherapist Betzabé Ávila López.

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Las sectas comerciales han logrado inmiscuirse e infiltrarse en toda la estructura del Estado, es decir, en los poderes Ejecutivo, Legislativo y Judicial y cada vez es más común que sean contratadas para “capacitar” al personal de dependencias de nivel federal y estatal e incluso de partidos políticos.

El portal de transparencia de la Presidencia de la República exhibe que dependencias federales han otorgado contratos millonarios a “empresas” de coaching para capacitar a su personal

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Acoso sexual y suicidio

Las prácticas sexuales al interior de los grupos de coaching son muy factibles puesto que en el fenómeno sectario se han documentado muchos casos de abuso sexual a la que someten a los participantes como parte de los rituales o dinámicas que realizan. Muestra de ello es el caso de NXIVM.

“Me parece que es muy fácil llegar a ese tipo de perversiones. Las llamo perversiones porque hay que tomar en cuenta el perfil de alguien que se hace coach en estos lugares: es una persona que de entrada abusa de las heridas psíquicas de un sujeto”, expone la psicoterapeuta psicoanalítica Betzabé Ávila López