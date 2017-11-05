Excellent article on “coaching” cults in Mexico, with observations relevant everywhere

http://ljz.mx/2017/10/30/operan-en-zacatecas-sectas-similares-a-la-del-hijo-de-carlos-salinas-primera-parte/

What are commercial sects ?

The commercial sects came to Mexico in the 1990s, disguised as organizations dedicated to “coaching” or “human development”. The architect was the Argentinian Gabriel Nossovitch, who received that course directly from John Hanley, a character denounced in the United States for fraud in Iowa, for the rudeness of his workshops and inventor of the symbol of “Vota 4”, who in turn reproduced and consolidated the model of coercive training created by the British priest Alexander Everett and other characters linked to Scientology like Ron Hubbard, John-Roger and Werner Erhard.

Nossovith and its center called Argentina Works was expelled from that country, after the creation of the Network of Victims and Relatives of Victims of Coercive Organizations whose mobilization resulted in an initiative of Prevention and Assistance to Victims of Coercive / Sectarian Organizations Act.

After exiling from his country, he founded the MexWorks Center in Mexico, from which hundreds of centers were opened at the initiative of their graduates and gradually spread throughout the Mexican Republic.

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Psychological consequences of coercive coaching

Betzabé Ávila López affirms that the subject who graduates from the courses does so in an almost psychotic state. It does not mean that he has had a psychotic outbreak, that is, a delusion or a hallucination, but it does show signs of a person who no longer makes contact with his feelings and reality and shows confusion in his future life project.

“Someone who comes out of these courses shows all those flattened, eroded human elements, because the only thing that repeats is what someone who has only used him said, who has turned him into an object of use,” he says.

¿Qué son las sectas comerciales?

Las sectas comerciales llegaron a México en la década de los 90 del siglo pasado disfrazadas de organizaciones dedicadas al “coaching” o “desarrollo humano”. El artífice fue el argentino Gabriel Nossovitch, quien recibió ese curso directamente de John Hanley, personaje denunciado en Estados Unidos por fraude en Iowa, por la rudeza de sus talleres e inventor del símbolo de “Vota 4”, quien a su vez reprodujo y consolidó el modelo de entrenamiento coercitivo creado por el sacerdote británico Alexander Everett y otros personajes vinculados a la cienciología como Ron Hubbard, John-Roger y Werner Erhard.

Nossovith y su centro denominado ArgentinaWorks fue expulsado de ese país, luego de la conformación de la Red de Víctimas y Familiares de Víctimas de Organizaciones Coercitivas cuya movilización derivó en una iniciativa de Ley de Prevención y Asistencia a Víctimas de Organizaciones Coercitivas/Sectas.

Luego de exiliarse de su país, funda en México el centro MexWorks, a partir del cual se abrieron cientos de centros por iniciativa de sus egresados y paulatinamente se extendieron a toda la República Mexicana.

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Consecuencias psicológicas del coaching coercitivo

Betzabé Ávila López afirma que el sujeto que egresa de los cursos lo hace en un estado casi psicótico. No significa que haya tenido un brote psicótico, es decir, un delirio o una alucinación, pero sí muestra indicios de una persona que ya no hace contacto con sus sentimientos y su realidad y muestra confusión en su proyecto de vida futuro.

“Alguien que sale de estos cursos muestra todos esos elementos humanos aplanados, erosionados, porque lo único que repite es lo que le ha dicho alguien que solamente lo ha usado, que lo ha convertido en un objeto de uso”, dice.