Kathy Cote-Ethier, one of the NXIVM-9, encourages others to speak out against abusive Raniere on Facebook

The ‘NXIVM 9’ were the first group defection of NXIVM in April 2009.

The nine women who left were Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones, Kim Woolhouse, Angela Ucci, Ellen Gibson, Nina Cowell, Jan Heim, Sheila Cote and Kathy Ethier.

Kathy Cote-Ethier

Kathy Ethier writes about the struggle Barbara Bouchey faced after she left NXIVM. As an eyewitness to much of the vindictive attacks Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman launched on Barbara, Kathy essentially verifies the truth of the story published in Frank Report: Barbara Bouchey, The Woman in the Arena.

Kathy is writing for a new Facebook page dedicated to NXIVM/ESP victims:

Kathleen Cote-Ethier

Barbara Is an Honest Person, her account of what happened is True, what she has endured for the past 8 years I can’t EVEN begin to explain. Nor does this article even do the last eight years of Vicious legal & Psychological attacks even come close to the whole Story.

All she did was LEAVE……that’s it.

Everything that has been ever written or said or whispered about her is a LIE. She is still to this day being legally stalked. How do I know this? I was one of eight women who in 2009 resigned along with her… I lived it with her… She has endured much in order for The Truth to come forward & so it begins….

FINALLY.

So Please find your courage & share your story here so that others do not feel alone… this goes for the men as well.

Peace & Healing to all……

Kathy Ethier

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Barbara Bouchey will be making her first hometown appearance to discuss Nxivm.

Barbara Bouchey faced Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman in a series of lawsuits. Barbara prevailed, but at tremendous cost to her financially and emotionally. In an incredible act of savagery [Raniere-style], she was arrested and handcuffed on Christmas Eve; charged with a felony for the simple act of logging on to a social page of NXIVM, one time, which she did with permission. Clare Bronfman’s perjury resulted in the case being dismissed. But when you are in the arena, as Barbara was, it is a harrowing experience.

The new Facebook page offers this explanation of their purpose:

Please SHARE and INVITE others…..

Our Experiences is a page for those affected by NXIVM, Executive Success Programs, Jness, SOP, DOS/The Vow, and cult leader Keith Raniere, to share their experiences and inspire those to share theirs.

It is also a page for those who want to show support for those who share their experiences.

If you feel unsafe sharing the experience on your own, please email us or someone who has already spoken out and we will post it anonymously.

The goal is to create a community of support as well as create a resource of truth for those still supporting Keith Raniere and his dystopia.

In the near future, we will have a closed group where NXITERS/Expians can share their stories with each other. In the interim, we encourage you to share and invite others to this page to raise awareness.