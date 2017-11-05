Parlato response to allegation: ‘You only speak out because you were charged by Bronfman-Raniere crime family’

By Frank Parlato

A guest view claimed about me: “You too were once fooled by the Vanguard, and only because you’ve had criminal charges filed against you where you could face considerable jail time, have you taken action against it, so I wouldn’t take your criticisms of others – especially those who aren’t worthy of it – so far that it steps into ‘sensationalization’ territory.

Frank Parlato response:

I started writing about Keith Raniere and his criminality before I had criminal charges placed against me. At least one lawyer said that my writing about him prompted the indictment against me. However, it was not until Clare Bronfman committed perjury in a criminal complaint against me, that I realized that Keith and Clare are serious criminals.

I then started investigating.

For the record: On the day I knew they were sinister and dark, I wrote my first article about them portraying them precisely as I saw them.

Of course, as a journalist, I am in the business of reporting on criminals and evil doers – some of them in elected office and well known businessmen.

I started writing about Keith Raniere before I learned about DOS. The blackmail and branding took it to a new level of crimes against humanity.

I was the first to write about DOS. I published in print in the Niagara Falls Reporter in print and online in June 2017 and on the Frank Report, ‘Branded Slaves and Master Raniere.’

My 14-part series on the Cult of Keith Raniere appeared in print in Artvoice, before I was indicted. It was published on Nov. 19, 2015.