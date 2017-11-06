Nancy Salzman reportedly ‘sickly thin’; announced plans to treat breast cancer with Raniere tools, no medical treatment

Several media and film teams were in Clifton Park this weekend to film and gather information on the increasingly important story about what some in the media are calling Keith Raniere’s sex and slavery cult.

During Vanguard Week in August this year, sources told me that Nancy Salzman admitted to some people that she had breast cancer.

A few weeks later, many NXIVM members were told that Nancy was going to use only the tools of ESP as devised by Keith Raniere to cure her breast cancer. She would take no professional medical help, but use Keith’s tech to cure her cancer.

Nancy Salzman was spotted walking in Knox Woods with India Oxenberg this weekend.

A correspondent for Frank Report gave the following verbatim report.

Correspondent: Nancy is very thin.

Frank Report: How thin? She is normally thin.

Correspondent: I hadn’t seen her since summer. She is ‘sickly thin’, as you would expect from cancer. And remember, she was thin to begin with. India Oxenberg looks huge compared to her.

Frank Report: Do you know it has been given out to the members that she is only going to use the tools of ESP. Rational Inquiry, Exploration of Meaning.

Correspondent: If she is not being treated, I give her 6 to 12 months

Frank Report: That is what multiple people still in NXIVM have said.

Correspondent: Well, she is a dead woman walking then. Of course, it is her right not to seek repeat treatment. Chemo is horrible.

Frank Report: So, just to get it straight. Nancy is more than usually thin.

Correspondent: Shockingly thin. She has lost a lot of weight since this summer.

***

As an aside: Slender women have a higher risk of developing breast cancer, a study warns.

Scientists evaluated fat tissue from the breast and blood samples of 72 women with normal body-mass indices – less than 25.

They found that 40 percent of them had ominous inflammation in their breast fat tissue.

The reason, they believe, is because many women with healthy BMIs have larger fat cells in their breast tissue, rather than in their lower body. As they grow, these cells can become sick or die, and trigger an inflammatory response.

Nancy Salzman with Sara Bronfman at V-Week 2017.

(L-r) Juan Pablo Vignon, Michelle Salzman, Vany Huber, Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, Ildieg

Nancy Salzman, fourth from left.

Nancy will teach you so that you will never stop paying to learn about executive success which is something you will never learn completely until you are dead broke or just plain dead...

Nancy Salzman was always thin. But now a correspondent says she is much thinner than ever. Is it weight loss associated with cancer?

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-4383492/Slender-women-HIGHER-risk-breast-cancer.html#ixzz4xbYkByRF

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