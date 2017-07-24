Knife Media disables comments after Frank Report comments on youtube

A couple of hours after the Frank Report made two comments on the You Tube video posted by The Knife Media, editor Jens Erik Gould disabled the entire comments section of the site.

The video was of Mr. Gould’s appearance on Fox and Friends to tout The Knife Media and its fearless analysis of media bias.

The video was published on July 23, 2017. It is described as “Editor-in-Chief Jens Gould is interviewed by Pete Hegseth on Fox & Friends to explain how The Knife Media rates bias and distortion in the news, citing the example of media coverage of Trump.”

Frank Report made two comments:

Comment #1:





The interview is quite nicely done and much of what Mr. Gould says resonates with many. However, people viewing this should be aware that The Knife Media recently changed its name. It was formerly The Knife of Aristotle. The conceptual founder of The Knife is Keith Raniere.





Comment #2





While I applaud the concepts promoted by Mr. Gould, a great deal of transparency and for that matter – a careful vetting of how analysts evaluate what is spin, slant and bias – is required. For more information on The Knife and about Mr. Raniere, I invite people to visit the Frank Report. www.frankreport.com. Here are a couple of links which may be informative. Facebook page emerges under The Knife (sans Aristotle) https://frankreport.com/2017/07/10/facebook-page-emerges-under-the-knife-sans-aristotle/ News from NXIVM Village: Knife of Aristotle to change name; newbies promoted to EMPs https://frankreport.com/2017/07/06/news-from-nxivm-village-knife-of-aristotle-to-change-name-newbies-promoted-to-emps/ “Knife of Aristotle isn’t just Fake News site, it’s a cult” https://www.pastemagazine.com/articles/2017/05/the-knife-of-aristotle-isnt-just-a-fake-fake-news.html

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