Is it possible that Keith Raniere is mentally ill and desperately needs help?

That he is not an all-powerful Vanguard – but, instead, is a pitiful creature in need of professional attention.

And even though he has hundreds of millions of dollars at his disposal, he is not being helped with the right treatment.

Is the real culprit Clare Bronfman who because she gives Keith all the money he needs to destroy others, is preventing him from getting the mental health diagnosis and help he needs?

Frank Report wonders if Keith Raniere really has a severe mental problem that needs to be treated before he deteriorates to the point of no return.

Look at these pictures, observe his hands and eyes, and judge for yourself:

Does Keith Raniere need help?

Keith Raniere AKA Vanguard.

But when his gigantic brain goes to work, he enunciates great wisdom that everyone should follow. The question among some of his followers however is "Does Mr. Raniere practice what he preaches?" He was front and center when he ran Consumers' Buyline, before it went broke.

What's so funny about me?

Keith "Vanguard" Raniere did try to destroy the mother of his child and two of his harem members died young - he managed their care and misdiagnosed one of them. He is alleged to have tried to lure two of his ex-lovers to Mexico where he planned to have them imprisoned.

Dive deep within.

Gesture #211 Come to papa. See? No one can comprehend this. Sympathetic me. Someone you can trust. I't about me. [gesture #4]

Keith Raniere is not a bad man; he's actually a good man who's just misunderstood. At least that's what his slave-women say. Intently listening.

Gotcha by the tail {gesture #7] Profundis [gesture #3] Keith Raniere But when his gigantic brain goes to work he enunciates great wisdom that everyone should follow. The question among some of his followers however is "does Mr. Raniere practice what he preaches?' I am energy itself. Glory unto me. Think of this always. Do you now understand me? Spout unintelligible platitude meant to be thought as deep brilliance. Keith Raniere believes the most ethical teachings are available for you! Keith Raniere uses his hands to help guide people's minds.

Keith Raniere makes a formidable foe. Correspondent suggests that he or she will hack into the Dropbox account where the collateral was uploaded and release collateral to the world. Presently only Mr. Raniere and his DOS slave masters have access to the collateral.

Master scientistK

Watch his hand as a clue to how he distracts students' attention from their wrong thinking and substitutes his own better thinking into their grateful minds. Keith Raniere wants people to stop misunderstanding him, he says. Keith Raniere's work includes keeping a harem who may dedicate their entire lives to his teachings.

I've had people killed for my beliefs -- yes they died laughing! I will now spout an unintelligible platitude meant to appear as a sign of my deep brilliance. If she buys into this, she's hooked. I know all the answers. They come deep from within. Keith Raniere

Keith Raniere proclaimed himself to be the ethicist for the NXIVM community. An ethicist is one whose judgment on ethics and ethical codes has come to be trusted by a specific community, and is expressed in some way that makes it possible for others to mimic or approximate that judgment. Following the advice of ethicists is one means of acquiring knowledge

I listen to everything you say because I care deeply about you.

Keith Raniere teaches women who vow to serve him. It's kill or be killed with Keith Raniere: If you criticize this man, he will sue you. And sue you. And sue you. And maybe do more. But has he used the enormous wealth of the Bronfmans to hide his own crimes by silencing opponents? Are law enforcement unwilling or unable to find out? Stay tuned.

If this person were not a Vanguard and you saw these photos, wouldn’t you try to get him help?