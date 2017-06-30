Sympathy for the devil (or sociopath)





Keith Raniere has done a series of interviews on a website called





KeithRaniereConversations.com





During one of the interviews





https://www.keithraniereconversations.com/playlist/psychodynamics-crime-violence-compassion/





At 2:38, Mr. Raniere describes sociopaths as seeing the world as a video game.

At 2:50, he describes sociopaths as genetically superior.

At 3:03, he describes sociopaths as not necessarily bad.

At 14:50, he says sociopaths cannot be changed.

At 15:05, he says sociopaths and others can walk hand in hand to a create a peaceful world.

At 15:25, he says sociopaths are necessary, because we only understand what compassion is by its absence in sociopaths.

He appears by these candid admissions to identify himself as a sociopath, which he considers to be not a bad thing, but something that makes him superior, indeed someone we should be thankful for!

The above paraphrases from the cited original video qualify as fair-use for purposes of criticism, news reporting, teaching, and research.

Mr. Raniere has a treasure trove of teachings online that for the careful observer will give clues to what he really hopes to teach..

Mr. Raniere has a treasure trove of teachings online that, for the careful observer, will give clues to what he really hopes to teach..