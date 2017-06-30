Raniere, Mack invited to comment – and Frank Report guaranties it will post your comments in their entirety: So, officially deny that DOS exists or let silence be your confirmation.

I have reason to believe people inside Raniere-world are reading Frank Report.

This is of concern to Keith Raniere and his inner circle who fear the loss of present and future members from the exposure.

A simple Google search shows that Keith Raniere, Allison Mack and Clare Bronfman are involved in human branding and collecting “collateral” that can be used to blackmail women who are members of a group called DOS (Dominant Over Submissive).

Sources tell me Mr. Raniere’s reaction is to have the inner circle women tell entry-level and mid-level members not to read Frank Report because it is “fake news.”

Some, including reportedly Mr. Raniere, have diagnosed me as a “Luciferian.”

Keith Raniere has reportedly diagnosed me as a Luciferian.

Being a “Luciferian” is the ultimate epithet within Raniere-world. A Luciferian has completely inverted values and ethics, and lies about everything. Any criticism whatsoever of the NXIVM/ESP/Jness /DOS world is prima facie evidence of being Luciferian.

Hence, having said anything critical, everything you say is a lie intended to lead to others’ downfall.

There are some who say Keith Raniere is a Luciferian himself and that is why his definition is so precise.

***

The publication of DOS’ secret rites have stopped several women from getting branded.

Even though some of these women had already given blackmail material (“collateral”), they stopped short of the undergoing the painful branding procedure.

They were named also.

Women of DOS are not given cards proving membership and their collateral is hidden.

If a woman has given collateral, I consider her to be a member.

A woman is bound to secrecy, or her collateral will be released.

A woman becomes a life member when she takes the vow of lifetime slavery to DOS, Mr. Raniere, Miss Mack and her immediate slave master and gets branded.

***

At the top of my report where I name DOS women, it reads:

“This report has been developed from information provided from sources.”

And… “Any woman named can call me at 716-990-5740 or email me at frankparlato@gmail.com to dispute my findings.”

And… “NOTE: IF ANY WOMAN BELIEVES SHE HAS BEEN UNFAIRLY NAMED IN THIS REPORT, PLEASE CONTACT THE WRITER. IT IS NOT OUR PURPOSE TO INJURE OR UNFAIRLY TAINT ANY INDIVIDUAL.”

To date, NOT ONE WOMAN THAT I HAVE NAMED AS A MEMBER OF DOS has contacted me to have her name removed or said: “I am not branded” or “I was never in DOS.”

I repeat, no one has contacted me and said – “I am not in DOS”, “I never gave collateral”, or “I was never branded.”

I would ask Mr. Raniere and his inner circle to explain to the low-level members why no retractions were requested if what I wrote was not true.

Let low-level members ask women named in Frank Report, why they have not requested a retraction.

More than 50 women were mentioned.

All of them can be found on Facebook.

Why wouldn’t one of those women contact me and inform me she is not a member of DOS?

***

Finally, I invite Mr. Raniere, Miss Mack, or anyone else who has knowledge of DOS or its existence or non-existence to make an official response, which I will post verbatim.

Would Miss Mack care to make a public statement that DOS does not exist?

How about Lauren Salzman? Would she care to state for the record that she does not carry a brand on her pubic region?

The burden of proof is on Mr. Raniere, Miss Mack. Miss Salzman and the inner circle to either make a statement of denial or explain why no official response is made to Frank Report.

If my reports about the existence of DOS, human branding, and the collection of collateral for a woman’s group are untrue, it is imperative that at least one of the named members of DOS step up and make a response.

Otherwise, what are people who Google “Keith Raniere” and land on the Frank Report going to believe?

I can assure you, if I were wrongly named as being involved in DOS and was invited to make a comment in my own name denying it, I would certainly make that comment.

Either that or I would sue.

Mr. Raniere has not sued. Now let us see if he will make a comment.

In the past, Mr. Raniere has been quick to sue – and unwilling to stop fighting for what he believes in. His most epic battle involved a federal lawsuit that went on for more than 13 years – and that cost Mr. Raniere (well, actually, the Bronfman Branding sisters, Clare and Sara) millions of dollars. And even though he never won anything in that lawsuit, he never gave up.

Surely, a series of stories claiming that Mr. Raniere has now established a human branding society that blackmails its female members into silence deserves some kind of response. If not a multi-million dollar lawsuit, then surely a measly “Cease-and-Desist Letter” from one of Mr. Raniere’s legion of attorneys. But, instead, nothing!

If Mr. Raniere would like to sue me, may I once again advise him, his attorneys and their process servers, that they only need call me at 716-990-5740 or email me at frankparlato@gmail.com – and I will make every arrangement to ensure that they will be able to serve me expeditiously.

Lawsuits allow each side to discover facts and information about the other side. Surely, Mr. Raniere isn’t afraid of going through a discovery process that will prove whether DOS is real.