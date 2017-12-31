Susan Dones: Stand With Fists, Not Cowardice

Susan Dones

By Susan Dones;

Not many know that Toni Natalie was trapped in her bid to file bankruptcy for eight years because of Keith Raniere. He caused her bankruptcy in the first place.

Nancy Salzman and Kristin Keeffe also came after her, one after another, filing one suit after another, and intervening in her bankruptcy. That led Toni’s parents into bankruptcy in an attempt to spend all their money to defend their daughter. In her parents’ bankruptcy, Nancy and Kristin came after Toni’s parents.

That’s just one lawsuit, eight years, spent on one lawsuit. Finally, the bankruptcy judge threw their lawsuits and claims against Toni out of court saying it appeared to be a jealous lover {Raniere’s] attempt at revenge.

Regardless of that win, the financial and emotional damage and torture still took place.

There were/are still plots within the inner circle of NXIVM of what to do with defectors and those that are still in that are now defiant. Overall, the plans are ineffective and mostly set up to scare the weak willed.

Those that have a strong foundation cannot and will not be silenced and will stand, as Gandhi did, in the face of great danger. We are the ones who want to be the change in the world — and see this madness stopped!

If you’re an ex-member of NXIVM, don’t let lawsuits over-worry you. Since the NXIVM playbook is now well-known, there is help. Working together, there is a refinement on how to beat NXIVM in court and expose their lies – and help lies with a team of people who will work together to help with any defense against these aggressors.