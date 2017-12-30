Guest View: Putting Toni Natalie’s exposing Keith in perspective

By Several ways to look at this:

When Toni Natalie left, she had no idea the fury Keith was about to unleash on her and her family. The ridiculous wrath that Keith came at Toni with is what really opened people’s eyes to what was below the surface of Keith Raniere. What Toni had to withstand, after she left Keith, is something no person should have to go through. She is still facing frivolous lawsuits and looking over her shoulder. This inhumane way Keith has acted towards Toni has obviously helped militate against NXIVM’s growth. However, KEITH (with the help of his blind followers) did this to himself.

Toni Natalie and Keith Raniere

At, and after, his breakup with Toni Natalie [r], Keith Raniere [l] went from lover, to tearful lover, to scorned lover, to vengeful hater. The natural progression of a warped and demented mind.

– Where Toni herself has probably helped the most people is by not remaining silent. Telling her story over the last 20 years has helped countless people not get involved or to leave NXIVM early. It hasn’t gotten her anywhere personally, but it undoubtedly has helped others. Thank you to Toni, and thanks to Google for this. (Or maybe we can again thank Keith, because didn’t he and Toni invent search engines?)

– An unsung way that Toni has helped is by allowing the NXIVM inner circle to have a front row seat into the mind of a lunatic. Keith was sold to everyone as a saint. Something doesn’t add up when you see your “saint” behaving as a madman. Keith showed his true colors with Toni. She was the first. For some, it was all they needed to see. For others, it was the slow beginning towards a future tipping point. I have no doubt that Kristin and many other insiders wouldn’t have left without witnessing Keith’s behavior towards first Toni and then others.

– The fact that Nancy Salzman wimped out and chose her new business over Toni’s life is an example of a decision that inner circle members were forced to make over the years. Even if you make the wrong decision (as Kristin did many times), you don’t feel good about it and most people want to ultimately make amends. I’m still betting on Nancy coming around. Her life literally depends on it. We all know what Nancy really needs to do in order to heal. It’s one HUGE ass music stand that Nancy’s been carting around for 20 years and he (it) needs to go.

Cult leader Keith Raniere

Keith Raniere is still suing Toni Natalie, something those who adore him might want to consider: 20 years have elapsed since they last laid eyes on each other – but he continues to hunt the woman who got away from him.