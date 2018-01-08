Susan Dones: Facts are Facts and Crockett did not have facts, just repeated NXIVM lies

Susan Dones

By Susan Dones

[ Editor’s Note: During Susan Done’s deposition, Bob Crockett’s said that Keith Raniere meant, when he said he had people killed, was the death of Benjamin Le Baron. Crockett was misinformed about his dates and consequently misrepresented facts to the court. Keith Raniere could not have meant he had people killed because of his beliefs because of Ben LeBaron, for Mr. LeBaron was alive when Keith spoke of having people killed. The video was made on or about April 23, 2009. LeBaron did not die until July 7, 2009. More than two months later. Susan Dones uncovered this lie and made it public.]

I remember this line of questioning in my deposition from Robert Crockett. After the deposition was over, I felt bad that maybe I had misunderstood Keith Raniere in his statement about having people killed.

When I got home that evening, I got on the internet and started doing research about the LeBaron situation with the kidnapping and the family murder. If I had misunderstood the situation, I had something I needed to heal and clean up.

When I found out that Robert Crockett had either been lied to himself and not done his homework or intentionally was bullying me, I knew what I was up against in my legal battle with him as lead attorney in my case.

Crockett attempted to try to sell this lie to my Judge regarding the LeBaron family, but I was way ahead of him and had the documents to prove to the court that he was attempting to pull the wool over the judge’s eyes regarding Keith Raniere’s statement of facts vs fiction.

This is a well known tactic in NXIVM’s legal playbook of “how to win in court”. They will bring in enough members that share the same lie that it’s hard to defend against it when the other party doesn’t know the inner workings.

Robert Crockett

Attorney Robert Crockett.

This happened with the Ross case when NXIVM stated the coach notes were kept under lock and key in a separate room. This was fiction. This didn’t happen until well after the Ross case was way down the road. They just got enough “inner circle folks” to lie saying it was true.

The truth is the coaches notes were kept in front of the training room unattended and in a filing cabinet in the hallway. When the file cabinet was locked, everyone who’d been there over a couple of months knew the key hung on the wall on a ruler. Often notes were left out unattended and unaccounted for.

I never expected Robert Crockett to be such a lying lawyer. I hope he enjoys his money and has a good explanation to his wife and children of why he supports a sex cult.