A few thoughts on the note from Clare Bronfman

Clare Bronfman is the financial strength behind Keith Raniere.

A note from Clare Bronfman on December 14th, 2017 got me thinking:

She wrote:

The past few months have been deeply painful for me, as I have seen my friends, associates, and the organization I care for come under fire.

Was it as painful as a hot branding iron?

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Some have asked me why I remain a member and why I still support… Keith Raniere. The answer is simple: I’ve seen so much good come from … Keith himself. It would be a tragedy to lose the innovative and transformational ideas and tools that continue to improve the lives of so many. There have been many defamatory accusations made ….

Like what? Defamation requires damaging the good reputation of someone; it is slander or libel, and must be untrue to be defamatory. What has been untrue in the accusations made about Keith to date? Are there not women branded with his initials? Did he not rape underage women? Did he not lose more than $150 million of you and your sister’s money? Did he not approve of blackmailing women? Did he not tell you to perjure yourself in court dozens of times? Did he not deny his own son? Did he not lie to many women about his harem and deceive them with his promise of motherhood? These are the main accusations. Which of these are untrue?

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Determining the truth is extremely important to me, and I can say firmly that neither NXIVM nor Keith have abused or coerced anyone.

Since when is determining the truth important to you? How can you firmly state anything since you have become an enormous liar since you first met Keith?

Clare Bronfman 2017

Healthier? How about the women of DOS?

I am happy, healthy and financially more successful than I have ever been.

Could you prove that you are financially more successful?

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Clare and Sara Bronfman.

Keith Raniere swallowed up more than $150 million of Clare and Sara Bronfman’s money, according to court filings.

I have seen world leaders, business leaders, doctors [seek Keith’s advice]

What world leaders? What business leaders? This is pure nonsense. Name them! Although it is true that the doctors – Dr. Brandon Porter and Dr. Danielle Roberts – sought Keith’s advice and, by following it, are likely to be ex-doctors shortly.

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I am inspired by the humility and compassion with which he approaches them all.

Humility? Is that why he wants to be called Vanguard, have students bow to him, pay to attend his 10 day birthday celebrations, and sign confidentiality agreements vowing to never reveal anything he teaches.[Should knowledge that could help humanity – “innovative and transformational ideas and tools” – be kept secret unless people have enough money to pay?]

And so humble he even allows women to be branded with his initials. BTW, have YOU been branded yet, Clare?

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I know him to be a man dedicated to the betterment of the lives of others,

If he is so dedicated, then why is he such a failure at it? Why are there so many people who feel he has hurt them immensely?

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[M]ost importantly for me, he is a dear friend who has and continues to help me through the difficult decisions and painful moments in my life, including my father’s illness and eventual death.

I have heard from multiple sources that Clare’s father died in despair over what Keith Raniere did to his two daughters. That was no secret. Edgar Bronfman Sr. told many people that. He called NXIVM a cult publicly. Perhaps Keith helped her get over the guilt of a wicked daughter who hacked her own father’s computer and shared his private info with Keith Raniere. Whose behavior toward her father was so horrendous that he died admittedly a broken man – often weeping during his last days – according to family and friend’s accounts – despite his wealth. It is said sometimes the vision clears for those nearing the end. Did Edgar Bronfman Sr. peer into the future and see the ruin his daughters created and eventually must harvest upon themselves?

Such a friend is her dear Keith.

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Lastly, while I am not and never have been a member of the sorority, I was reassured to hear from one of the leading forensic psychiatrists in the country, … conclude that the sorority has not coerced nor abused anyone.

Who is that leading forensic psychiatrist? It cannot be Park Dietz, for he admitted he only examined one person [later revealed to be India Oxenberg] and he specifically told the New York Times he was not hired to examine the sorority [DOS.] So either Clare is lying [as usual] or there is another leading forensic psychiatrist, or she needs a psychiatrist herself.

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In fact, the sorority has truly benefited the lives of its members.

How does she know this? What is her criteria for judging? How many women in DOS were interviewed? Has she spoken with ex-members who claim the opposite? Most likely, this woman and her humble and kind master Raniere are trying to lodge criminal complaints against one or more of them. But it may backfire this time.

By the way is it really fair to call it a sorority when it is headed by a man?

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I find no fault in a group of women (or men for that matter) freely taking a vow of loyalty and friendship with one another to feel safe while pushing back against the fears that have stifled their personal and professional growth.

Really, a vow of loyalty to each other? But was the vow they signed to one another – or was the vow they signed to obey Keith? May we see the written vow? Was it freely taking a vow of loyalty, if they were lied to and fraudulently induced to give blackmail-worthy material and branded after being told it was going to be a tattoo?

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It’s not for any of us to judge how they, or anyone else, choose to advance their lives and values.

Why do I feel that Keith Raniere wrote this note from Clare?

Arrest Sarah, arrest her. You got to get her arrested. The mission, the mission. It was your fault Clare. You must do anything pay anything say anything but get Sarah arrested.

Humble Keith Raniere.