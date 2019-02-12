Sultan: Kristin Kreuk is NOT ‘waiting in hibernation’ to restart NXIVM!

Depiction of the noble defender of Kristin Kreuk, Sultan of Six

By Sultan of Six

In response to the Guest View: Kristin Kreuk never left Nxivm by Meh — this person is clearly angered by and has a vendetta against Kristin Kreuk.

Meh wants her to suffer merely by association the same ramifications of people who were perpetrators in the cult, e.g., public shame, humiliation, loss of career status, etc. The limited motivations that human behavior is driven by in such cases suggests Meh is a rejected male (either personally or professionally) or a jealous woman. This person should clearly seek therapy for their obvious grudge rooted in what appears to be rage or envy.

Seekers of justice by those who are wronged are not afraid to publicly stand up against those who have wronged them, e.g., Toni Natalie, Catherine Oxenberg, and even Frank Parlato.

When constantly asked for evidence for its insinuations, it repeats the same claims ad nauseam, e.g., Kristin was named in articles, named in a civil lawsuit (along with over a hundred people) that only suggested they MAY have some culpability and nothing more than that, according to its language, etc., and/or tells others to “go ask such and such”, but provides no evidence whatsoever, ironically engaging in the fallacy of argument by repetition repeatedly. It is none but the claimant’s responsibility to provide such evidence and not anyone else’s job to do so.

To suggest that Kristin is still part of NXIVM and is “waiting in hibernation” to restart it after the statement that she put out and still maintains on her verified social media accounts is laughable.

NXIVM’s infinitely patently pending “technology” (laughable) is just an amalgamation of ripped off ideas from religion, philosophy, , self-help, Scientology, other human potential movements, etc. It was just a facade to feed off others to establish a covered posh and promiscuous lifestyle for its leader via an MLM pyramid scheme in the name of ethics and now that its true purpose is out in the open and well known, any attempts to restart it is doomed to failure from the restart.