Mid-level trafficker El Chapo found guilty on all counts – his bosses – including Salinas – remain free

A Brooklyn jury today found Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, 61, guilty on all counts.

They deliberated for more than five days before convicting him on charges of operating a continuing criminal enterprise, use of firearms and various charges of conspiracy to import and distribute cocaine, heroin and marijuana. He faces up to life in prison.

The trial lasted 11-weeks. There were 50 plus prosecution witnesses — including 14 former associates who took the stand against him. The defense took only 30-minutes and there was one witness for the defense.

El Chapo, much like our own celebrated Vanguard, rose and fell and spent some time hiding out in between.

The New York Post describes his lavish lifestyle in the 1990s and his hiding out in the mountains on the run from authorities in the 2000s.

According to the Post, “Testimony from those closest to Guzman ranged from comical to chilling, including a naked escape from law enforcement through a tunnel network he’d built under his bathtub — and the cold-blooded murders he himself committed.

“The accounts painted Guzman as a ruthless and calculating drug lord, who was paranoid to the point of obsession, going so far as to install spyware on the devices used by his associates, wife and mistresses.”

Thanks to El Chapo’s spying, the FBI nailed him after they flipped his IT guy. and got access to spy communications as well as Guzman’s encrypted servers.

This might be an intriguing notion for Nixvm hackers, Ben Myers and Steve Ose, to contemplate.

His conviction means El Chapo will probably be leaving the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where he earned glory by residing there at the same time as the Vanguard himself.

He will be sentenced and likely placed in a super max facility to spend what is likely the rest of his life there. I can’t help but think that this is a portend of things to come from his mate in residence Keith Alan Raniere.

For the record, let me state that, at best, El Chapo was a mid-level provider of cocaine to the USA. It is not known if his boss of bosses, Carlos Salinas will ever be prosecuted.

And it bears investigation at some point as to how much if any was the role of Nxivm in trafficking drugs, on any level – as well as smuggling cash across the border.

The take down of this comparatively lower level trafficker is good for tabloid headlines, however. It makes it sound like the US is doing something big to stop drug smuggling.

The fact is the trafficking of cocaine has not slowed down one iota since El Chapo’s arrest.

That is because – to be candid, the big boys – the people in charge – leading all the way up to Carlos Salinas on the Mexican side – the reputed kingpin of the cartels – are untouchable – based on their partnership with the Deep State or Intelligence Community in the USA – and consequently they will never stop their lucrative export business into the USA.

To put it in perspective, during the trial, El Chapo’s organization is alleged by the prosecution to have trafficked 328 million lines of cocaine – enough to provide a line of coke for every person in the US.

It sounds big. But once you break it down – at 15 lines per gram – based on my calculations, it comes to about about 50,000 pounds of cocaine – or 25 tons.

Based on statistics readily available online, it appears that Americans consume about 4,000,000 pounds of cocaine per year. [2,000 tons].

El Chapo was responsible for less than 1 percent of cocaine sales in America – at best.

He was, as I say, a low to mid-level trafficker.

Will the the big boys ever get caught? No, of course not. The really big boys are responsible for catching the traffickers and well as being traffickers themselves.





The big drug traffickers control law enforcement in Mexico and the USA.





With the aid and abetting of the Arizona Mafia, The CIA – think Fast and Furious – and other corrupt mid level officials – the big boys pull the strings, making drugs a safe and prosperous world level business.





The CIA itself uses drug sales to fund covert operations to raise money outside the oversight of Congress. And everyone knows inside the game knows that El Chapo’s arrest doesn’t mean a thing.





Drugs will be trafficked unabated.





I wouldn’t be surprised if Salinas OK’d his arrest with his partners in the Obama administration in the first place – which authorized agents with the FBI to dare investigate him.





Still El Chapo was a poisoner of Americans. It is good he gets to stop his trade. Meanwhile another man, a man by self acclamation is one of the top three problem solvers in the world – is also on hiatus, awaiting trial.





Goodbye little El Chapo.





Keith Raniere, up next













