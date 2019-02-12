Festinger: Allison Mack will follow her Vanguard to the ends of the earth!

By Leon Festinger

I believe Allison Mack is too far gone to be saved.

She is in Nxivm for the long haul and I think she believes in her Vanguard and will follow him to the ends of the earth. It’s so, incredibly sad to see a life wasted this way.

I also believe Allison doesn’t have a penny left to her name; that she signed it all over to her ‘master’ when she left her life as an actress and fully committed to NXVIM. She is responsible for hurting others and must pay the price for that, but I don’t believe she thinks she’s done anything wrong.

She was walking along the striped path and doing the Vanguard’s bidding, she was trying to grow his movement for the betterment of all is what I think she believes.

I think Keith and Nancy are different stories.

KAR is all about his own self gratification both carnally and financially. He gets a charge seeing people, especially beautiful young women, hanging on his every word and accepting his arbitrary punishments for whatever transgression either real or imagined.

It appears that Nancy is greedy, so the money was most likely her motivation, but she also probably enjoyed the mind-control she had over the underlings in NXVIM.

I can’t comment on the Mexican contingent since I haven’t read as much about that faction but there is probably another group of mindless followers there with a smattering of leaders who will take them for all the money they have and used them to recruit others.

I have been ruminating about the Kristin Kreuk debate that flares up here from time to time. How deep inside the organization was Ms Kruek? How much did she know? Was her outreach to tweens a recruitment tool? When did she get out? Is she out or is she just waiting for the dust to settle and she is part of the rebuilding plan?