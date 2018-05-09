header logo
General

Speculation on last Friday’s court appearance from the mind of a Vanguard

|
Frank Parlato
Vanguard goes on stage at V-Week 2016 to talk about his greatness. He had a big audience that year - over 350 adoring students who paid more than $2,000 each to attend. This year, he did not appear for his 10-day birthday celebration. It was canceled on account of his incarceration. No plans have been announced as yet for 2019 Vanguard Week.

By Dirk Nelson

Well, as it turns out, last Friday’s court appearance was not a total disaster for Keith Alan Raniere formerly known asThe Vanguard” now known as Federal Prisoner #57005-177 (By the way, the Feds included “The Vanguard” in the title for his pending criminal case).

A few things didn’t go exactly as he hoped:

– His top slave-women, Allison Mack, showed up but refused to acknowledge him. That’s cold – especially for someone who previously promised “eternal devotion and obedience” to him.

What the hell kind of slave is this?”

**********************************************************************

– His request for a “speedy trial” – which would have meant that the trial would have started sometime in June or July – was turned down by the judge because Allison, his co-defendant, had already waived that right and he’s bound by her decision.

Who put Allison in charge of my life?”

**********************************************************************

– The judge indicated that he was very unlikely going to consider any kind of bail package for Raniere – which means he’ll be residing at MDC until the start of his trial, which is now scheduled to start on October 1.

Doesn’t the judge understand that I haven’t had any vegetarian pizza with hot sauce for more than a month now? Isn’t that, like, cruel and unusual punishment?”

**********************************************************************

Assistant US Attorney Moira Penza announced that the Feds are planning to issue a superseding indictment – and that it will contain additional charges and additional defendants.

“Uh oh, you mean the Feds found out about some of my other crimes?”

**********************************************************************

Toni Natalie, the woman that Raniere has been harassing for the past 20-years was there and enjoyed seeing the man who had raped and harassed her in his prison-issued brown onesie.

“Has she forgotten that I’m the smartest man in the world?”

**********************************************************************