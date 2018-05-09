Sara Bronfman Tweets of a la-la land as her friends, sister, mentor and she herself are being pummeled

The mind of Sara Bronfman must be one bizarre place to be. Either that or she is so spiritually enlightened that the exposure of the wicked cult she funded for years, and all the people she helped destroy with her inherited money seem like an illusory dream of Maya.

Let’s look at some of her tweets. https://twitter.com/sarabronfman

On March 25, the day Keith Raniere was arrested in Mexico, a fact she was sure to hear about immediately since Nicki Clyne, Allison Mack, Loreta Garza, all close friends of hers, were on hand when Raniere was busted.

She tweeted about plant biology and an inspiring gymnast, among other silly tweets. Nothing on Raniere, however.

Pioneer #women! @4womeninscience Prof. Dame Caroline is a British molecular biologist and a pioneer in her field of research: plant biology. Her obsession? Unraveling the mystery of how plants adapt to their environment and climate change. #FWIS #WomenInScience

***

So inspiring!! @beseofficial This Gymnast didn’t let a broken back stop her from chasing her dreams. @sophina_dejesus





On the following day, the world found out about Raniere’s arrest when it became worldwide news. Sara, however, was focused on teacher’s salaries. She tweeted: “We entrust teachers with the world’s most important job: educating our kids. So why don’t we pay them more?”

She also tweeted her opinion: What Children Need Most is Adults That Understand Development!

And quoted Confucius [Our greatest glory is not in never falling but in rising every time we fall] Winston Churchill [Eating my words has never given me indigestion] and Aldous Huxley [No social stability without individual stability] But not a word about Raniere.

Her Tweets are exuberant and happy.

On April 20, Allison Mack, her dear friend and fellow slave, was arrested.

Sara tweeted: Big fan of self exploration! Would love to hear from anyone who has read these? 6 books to help you answer big questions about yourself:









I think I can guess who the person referenced in book 3 would be, although I doubt Sara would believe it.





There are many more tweets like this but I think you get the point. Sara Bronfman describes herself as “Working for a safer, more humane world – inside and out.” Now that Raniere is in jail, we are making progress. Once her sister [and Sara herself] are arrested, the world will be safer and more humane indeed.



