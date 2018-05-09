Report from the inside: Raniere not sleeping or eating well

Reports from inside prison:

Keith Raniere has been transferred to another “Special Section” of the Metropolitan Detention Center. This one does not require him to be locked down 23 hours per day and will give him some access to a TV.

According to sources, Raniere is having a difficult time adjusting to his new life – especially prison food and the fact that lights are on 24/7. He’s apparently not eating much or sleeping well – which is probably OK because he claims to only need 2-hours of sleep per night and, as he taught his DOS slaves, a fully integrated person needs little food – about 500 calories per day.

Raniere’s probably going to have the rest of his life to get used to these things and ironically the very things he imposed on his slaves – little sleep and little good food – are now being imposed on him.

And there are those who do not believe in Karma.