Sources say emailer who proposed hacking Raniere’s computers may be Raniere

Several sources say they believe the author of three emails which I published in my last post (Emailer claims plan to hack Raniere computers, release Allison Mack’s collateral) is actually Keith Raniere.

They think Mr. Raniere is using a fictitious name and email account to recommend the criminal hacking of his own computers and email accounts of his associates in order to set me up for some sort of legal action.

The emails were originally sent to frankparlato@gmail.com, which is my published email contact address for this website.

Some sources point out that the language, the use of ellipses, and grammar are in a style that is similar to Mr. Raniere’s writing style.

There is also the mention of the movie, Soylent Green. Some who know Mr. Raniere say they have heard him describe scenes from Soylent Green to illustrate various points.

One source said the language does not seem to be “in his cadence” and “I cannot imagine Keith saying he is a pedophile.”

Others say they believe it may be another individual who is sincere in his desire to end the “wicked realm of Raniere” and is a “deeply religious” person who is a friend of someone who for a time was deeply within the sway of Mr. Raniere but was able to get away.

Regardless of whether they were from Mr. Raniere, one of his operatives, an adversary or someone else, I published the entire content of the emails because the person writing them suggests he or she will commit the crime of hacking [or computer trespass] and release collateral of Allison Mack or others. That, of course, is something that I do not condone or want to participate in.

In our next post, we will address the recommendations made in the emails.

Would such a happy smiling individual be capable of using false names to trick an individual trying to accurately report about his "ethical" mission?

Would such a happy, smiling individual be capable of using a false name to trick an individual trying to accurately report about his “ethical” mission?

Keith Raniere has a smiling boyish demeanor in this photograph. It is hard to imagine that such a winsome person would consider branding women to be a viable option for spreading his brand of joy.

Vanguard loves to teach women.

Keith Raniere has a winning smile. But does he does appear to be a little strabismic?