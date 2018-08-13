Source: Remaining NXIVM members guarding their phones; holding meetings in Albany and Mexico

The remaining members of NXIVM are fiercely guarding their phones, says an insider who has close ties to the group.

There are still weekly Jness and SOP [Society of Protectors] meetings with the remaining followers in Albany.





Esther Chiappone Carlson

Esther [Chiappone] Carlson won’t back down. She is behind Raniere all the way.

Three stalwarts – James Del Negro, Esther [Chiappone] Carlson and Dawn Morrison are leading the ever diminishing groups.





It is suspected that remaining leaders are being funded by the new leader of NXIVM – Sara Bronfman-Igtet.

The incomes of NXIVM recruiters such as Del Negro and Carlson have diminished greatly because few [or none] want to join the cult associated with blackmail and branding women.

Dawn Morrison keeps pn trying for Keith Raniere.

Dawn Morrison may have aged out of his harem but she will not abandon Keith Raniere’s stellar teachings.

The two leaders of SOP are Jim Del Negro and Lucas Roberts – according to our source – and they remain devotedly loyal to their Vanguard- Keith Raniere. At least two of the Elliott brothers are said to be holding fast to Vanguard along with Chris Pearson Smith and are assisting in keeping the light of SOP alive in followers hearts.

Carlson – who was moved out of the top position at Jness by Allison Mack because she blamed Mack’s bulimia on her 800 calories per day diet – has resumed the teaching role for Jness and is in secret contract with Nancy Salzman to get her orders.

She is assisted by aging Raniere harem member Dawn Morrison.

Emi Salinas with Alex Betancourt.

Emi with secret lover Alex Betancourt may have publicly distanced themselves from Keith Raniere – but just like they keep their love life a secret – they also keep their loyalty to Keith private and confidential – except among the faithful NXIVM members.

According to our insider, Emiliano Salinas and Alex Betancourt – although they publicly denounced their business association with Raniere and ESP/NXIVM – remain loyal to him – and did that as a cover to get the heat off of them.

The Knife closed down last week – shortly after the Frank Report noticed Rosa Laura Junco was no longer listed on the website as CEO.

One source says Rosa Laura said she is distancing herself from Keith – but like Emiliano and Alex – is it suspected to be a mere front – done to try to access her allowance cut off by her father, Alejandro Junco, to encourage her to get out of the dangerous cult.

Omar and Edgar Boone are still staunchly in – and Omar’s wife – Jimena – the branded slave of Keith Raniere – still supports her master Raniere – despite his being incarcerated in Brooklyn where she can no longer attend to his every personal need.

Keith Raniere in Mexico with branded slave Jimena Garza.

Married Jimena Garza walks down the street with her master Keith Raniere. She sports the initials of Keith Raniere on her pubic region – as he husband Omar Cornudo Boone has occasion to know,.

The married Jimena not only sports the initials of Keith Raniere – but recruited other married women in Mexico to get branded with the same initials.

Down in Mexico, news that this married woman sports another man’s initials [Keith Raniere] on her pubic region has helped earn for Omar, her husband, the title “Cuckie” Boone. Cuckie is short for cuckold.

The Boones and their wives are helping corral remaining Mexican members.

Many members who cannot attend meetings in person [some told relatives they are out of the group] secretly call in by phone weekly for orders. All of them are careful with their phones – since they might be hacked or the FBI might be listening.

Keith Raniere sitting inside a Mexican police vehicle on March 26, 2018. It is our last known photograph of the Vanguard. Treasure it.

Keith Raniere inside the police vehicle which took him from Mexico to Texas where he was arraigned.

It is not known if Rosa Laura, Emi and Alex will be charged in the US for crimes committed in the service of Vanguard. Sources who know them say they are highly nervous they might be charged.

Contrarily, Jim “What me worry” Del Negro, Esther and Dawn seem unconcerned.

Much like Kathy Russell and the Salzmans, they believe the DOJ charges are a joke and they will soon be dismissed or acquitted – so long as they stay loyal to Vanguard.

Omar Boone sits with his wife Jimena Garza. She is one of the leaders of DOS [Dominant Under Submissive]. She came to Clifton Park and had her pubic region branded with the initials of Keith Raniere. She has taken a vow of slavery to Keith Raniere. Her husband, the feeble Omar Boone is the cuckold for his wife bears the initials of the horny sex pervert Keith Raniere. Omar Boone is an accountant. So you add it up: His wife is a slave to Keith Raniere. She must obey him and havce sex with him any time he chooses. She must have sex with other men if he so orders. This is the whole point of DOS. Add it up: If neither of these two repudiate DOS, they are all-in. He is a cuckold who lets his wife have the initials of another man branded on her pussy and allows her to have given this man {Raniere" nude graphic pictures of her, her full vagina spread legs wide open - and uploaded to Mr. Raniere] And this coward cornuto Omar Boone says nothing. He makes no repudiation. He is a cuckold and craven coward. There is no room even in hell for such a coward who makes his money through such an enterprise.

Omar “Cuckie” Boone sits with wife Jimena Garza. She is one of the leaders of DOS and is branded on her pubic region with the initials of Keith Raniere. She has taken a vow of slavery to Raniere. Her husband, Omar Boone has been ridiculed as a cuckold for his wife bears the initials of horny sex pervert Keith Raniere.