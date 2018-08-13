Sara Bronfman-Igtet lists home in Clifton Park for sale

Sara Bronfman-Igtet has listed her Clifton Park home for sale.





She has listed it for less than what she paid for it. The total cost paid – according to public records – was $2,632,773 with the price of the house, fees, and remodeling.





A secluded setting for a member of a reclusive sect





She can’t sell it without paying off the lien she has on the house after she stiffed a contractor for work he did.





The house – or, rather, the mansion – at 7 Traymore is for sale for $1,573,100. This means she is willing to take at least a $1 million loss on the 7 bedroom, 9 bath home – which has 10,465 sq ft and is nestled on 4.31 acres.











https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/7-Taymor-Trl_Clifton-Park_NY_12065_M47230-91221#photo26





As for Sara being unable to travel to court to attend Clare’s bail hearing because – as Clare reported – she is nursing a child, let the record show that Sara came to V-week last year with her 2nd child nursing. Her 2nd child had been nursing on the trip to Albany, the drive to Silver Bay, the 10-day stay at V-Week and the return trip home [home is England and France].





“Saying she couldn’t come to the bail hearing is such V.B.S.– Vanguard bull shit,” says one of our readers familiar with the lying Bronfmans.

















Nancy Salzman with Sara Bronfman at V-Week 2017. Her nursing child was with her then – and under the care of her many nannies.

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Some pics of the home in case any of our readers might wish to make an offer:

It might be a little shabby for some readers’ taste but the winding staircase at least has a nice banister and handrails – which for all we know Keith – the judo expert – might have slid down – to show off his skills.

Ornate and fashionable both – Sara Bronfman Igtet – bought the 10,000 sqaure foot house to be close to Keith Raniere.

The dining -kitchen area where Sara made eggs for NY Times contributor Vanessa Grigoriadis.

Did Keith ever eat here?

The family room is a cozy spot for Keith to come by and visit for a nice chat about word salad and the problems confronting the world.





Did Vanguard ever sleep here?





In the master bathroom, there is a nice hot tub – the kind which Vanguard so enjoys.

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One by one the Albany crew is leaving the area – it is almost as if they don’t expect old Vanguard to ever come back….