Peterson: Arizona Mafia’s Marco Lopez threatens to use Carlos Slim to silence him

Jeffrey Peterson is an American businessman who says he’s in hiding – after running afoul of Emiliano Salinas.





Peterson said his troubles began when Salinas asked him to join NXIVN and he refused.





He says when he rebelled and threatened to blow the whistle, Salinas’ ally, reputed “Arizona Mafia” member Marco Lopez threatened/warned him he was risking his life by the course he was taking. According to Peterson, Lopez told him he “and his entire family,” would “be assassinated,” if he were to speak about Emiliano Salinas, or Lopez’s ties to his father, former Mexican President, Carlos Salinas de Gortari.





Soft spoken Marco Lopez reportedly has given fair warning to Jeff Peterson — “be still” or else.





Lopez works as an adviser to Mexican billionaire, Carlos Slim. According to Peterson, Lopez is also a top adviser for Carlos Salinas.





The Arizona Mafia is a group of high-placed DC Democrats from Arizona and their colleagues from Arizona and elsewhere. Lopez is a member. Peterson used to be a member. The group has strong ties to Mexico and are alleged to enjoy profiting from the 370 miles of border between Mexico and Arizona.





Emiliano [in green] does a dance performance at a NXIVM private gathering.





An informed source tells Frank Report that Lopez – in addition to telling Peterson he is likely to be assassinated if he speaks too freely about what he knows about Emiliano and his father – and their relationships with members of the Arizona Mafia – but has threatened to use his employer, Carlos Slim’s enormous wealth to aid in silencing Peterson.





Jeff Peterson is in hiding. In a video made for Frank Report, he proves his identity without disclosing his location.





According to the source, Lopez’s threat was that Slim would use his battery of attorneys to sue the whistle blowing Peterson into bankruptcy or worse. They would do their best to get him indicted. In other words, they would use the same techniques that readers of Frank Report have seen Bronfman-Raniere use on enemies.





Lawyered to death or literally killed? “Fire or ice?” Or, as they say in the Everglades – “if the alligators don’t get you, the mosquitoes will.”





And, if he wants to, Slim can afford both – to try to silence through abusive civil litigation or buy an indictment of Peterson.





Imagine his wealth and what that can buy. While ranking of the world’s wealthiest people is usually at best a fairly educated guess – most rankings place Slim within the top 10 richest people on earth – with recent estimates of a $60-70 billion net worth.





This makes Clare and Sara Bronfman – with an estimated combined net worth of about $600 million – look like paupers – yet consider what they have done with their millions to purchase [in]justice including indictments of innocent people.





Slim who is 100 times richer than the Bronfmans – owes his fabulous wealth to Carlos Salinas – who some say is wealthier than Slim himself – but whose assets are so well hidden and secretive no one can estimate how much he is worth.





Maybe the wealthiest man on God’s green earth – and his method to achieve it? Make his country – and the rest of the world if necessary – a living hell of corruption, drugs, guns, human trafficking, terror and intimidation. If true, old Carlos must think he will live forever.





Some say Salinas is the richest man on earth.





The reason Salinas has to keep his assets well hidden is that allegedly he initially stole it from the Mexican people. He came to the office of president a modest man of average wealth and left with billions – back in 1994. Since then, with his alleged control of drugs, guns, cash smuggling and human trafficking – he may be 100 times wealthier.





Some estimate that Carlos Salinas with his control of drugs and guns – plus the assets he stole from the Mexican people is worth 250 billion – almost all of it illegally obtained. Proving this would be difficult if not fatal.





Slim also became uber wealthy during the Salinas presidency when he acquired his largest holding, Telmex, (which operates Latin America’s largest mobile carrier, Telcel), in 1990 – from the people of Mexico – at a hugely discounted price. He got this through his close relationship with then-President Carlos Salinas. The deal was so sweet for Slim that the opposition party demanded Salinas be impeached for robbing the nation of its asset and giving it to Slim. That did not happen.





Slim went on to increase his wealth – with the protection and backing of Carlos Salinas.





As a hint of Salinas’ power, it is widely believed [and reported] that while president, Salinas selected the heads of the drug cartels of Mexico – making him godfather or all Mexican godfathers.





What this means in real time is that Peterson is up against real wealth and legal muscle [and potential assassination] that makes Bronfman’s legal and extra legal efforts for NXIVM look like a baby’s diaper.





If Slim uses his vast fortune to retain legal forces to try to silence Peterson – Peterson may be bankrupted despite the fact that Peterson is reportedly a millionaire at least 20 times over. And in the US – at least in the US Department of Justice – it is well known that indictments can be purchased in some districts – through high priced and well-connected attorneys – such as those connected to the Arizona Mafia.





Peterson might be indicted on bogus charges.





As for Carlos Salinas’ propensity to murder – before you dismiss it as hyperbole or paranoia, – consider: Catherine Oxenberg, the former Dynasty star who helped take down Nxivm, recalled in her book “Captive” that she was asked by a Mexican TV reporter not to publicly name him before their interview aired “or I’ll be killed.”





“He wasn’t joking,” Oxenberg wrote. “Not only was he referencing the [NXIVM] cult’s potential power in Mexico, because it was populated with so many of the country’s rich, famous, and most elite citizens, but he was also acknowledging the danger that one of those citizens was Emiliano Salinas. His father, Carlos, the most feared man in the country, would do anything for his son.”





I can attest Oxenberg is telling the truth – for I interviewed with this same reporter – who represents one of the biggest media outlets in Mexico. When he finished interviewing me, he said I must not tell anybody about his story – for if it got out before it aired – he would be killed by Carlos Salinas.





At first I thought he was kidding. Then I looked at him – we were together in person – and I saw he was in earnest.





A highly respected reporter for one of the biggest media outlets in Mexico told his interviewee – me – that Carlos Salinas would kill him if he learned about the story. Imagine if Lester Holt told this to someone he was interviewing.





The incident occurred in the fall of 2017. The Mexican reporter’s story has still not appeared.





In that interview, I laid bare the relationship between Emiliano Salinas and his secret lover Alejandro ‘Alex’ Betancourt and how they used various illegal means to help NXIVM smuggle money from Mexico to the USA .





Now we have a report that Marco Lopez, – an adviser to Carlos Slim and Carlos Salinas – is telling Peterson to “hush up” about Emiliano Salinas and the Arizona Mafia’s connection with Carlos and Emi Salinas.





The court filings of the federal prosecution of NXIVM cites instances of aggressive tactics relating to the cult’s attempts to silence witnesses or critics. Prosecutors accused Nxivm associates of harassment, coercion and abusive litigation to intimidate and attack perceived enemies of the cult. Prior to the arrest of key NXIVM leaders, details about NXIVM were exposed in the Frank Report and elsewhere by various sources. Some NXIVM leaders allegedly promoted a disinformation campaign designed to spread lies about these ex-Nxivm members and critics in order to discredit victims and use their lawyers to work with friendly prosecutors to criminally charge the critics and ex members in the US, Canada and Mexico.





Maybe Bronfman-Raniere learned their techniques from Salinas-Slim.







The Mexican drug cartels – under the alleged control of Carlos Salinas – distributed drugs to America’s children and the rest of the world – allegedly sometimes with the help of the CIA – and ATF – who allegedly used it for covert fundraising outside the oversight of Congress. As often as not – the drugs [and guns] went across the Arizona border. [See Fast and Furious for one of the most blatant scandals of American government history.







Dennis Burke – Clare Bronfman and Emiliano Salinas’ lawyer and a top member of Arizona Mafia had to resign his position as US Attorney for Arizona because he got caught lying to enable the Fast and Furious coverup. He should have gone to prison – – and in fact thought he was headed to prison – but the power elites got him out with a mere resignation.].













For some info on Marco Lopez: “2016 Profiles of Success”, Valle del sol website. http://www.valledelsol.com/marcolopez/





For info on Carlos Slim: “How Slim Got Huge”, Foreign Policy Magazine, October 12, 2009. https://foreignpolicy.com/2009/10/12/how-slim-got-huge/



