‘A note from Clare’ rewritten in light of her indictment and something she’s allergic to — the truth





Just in case it goes off line one day, it is preserved here on Frank Report. It is “A note from Clare Bronfman”, published on December 14th, 2017.





It was published almost four months before Keith Raniere’s arrest and seven months before her own. Here it is. It constitutes her official statement and appeared on ClareBronfman.com.

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The past few months have been deeply painful for me, as I have seen my friends, associates, and the organization I care for come under fire. Some have asked me why I remain a member and why I still support NXIVM and Keith Raniere. The answer is simple: I’ve seen so much good come from both our programs and from Keith himself. It would be a tragedy to lose the innovative and transformational ideas and tools that continue to improve the lives of so many.

There have been many defamatory accusations made and I have taken them seriously. Determining the truth is extremely important to me, and I can say firmly that neither NXIVM nor Keith have abused or coerced anyone.

I retired from a very successful career as a professional show-jumper because I wanted to do something more meaningful with my life. NXIVM is that. As I said, the programs help. I am happy, healthy and financially more successful than I have ever been. I frequently hear and witness stories of individuals improving relationships with loved ones, achieving business goals they never imagined, and overcoming some of the most debilitating conditions, amongst other things.

My experience with Keith is no different. I have witnessed his kindness even in the hardest of times, I have seen world leaders, business leaders, doctors and others seek his counsel on some of the hardest topics and I am inspired by the humility and compassion with which he approaches them all. I know him to be a man dedicated to the betterment of the lives of others, and most importantly for me, he is a dear friend who has and continues to help me through the difficult decisions and painful moments in my life, including my father’s illness and eventual death.

Lastly, while I am not and never have been a member of the sorority, I was reassured to hear from one of the leading forensic psychiatrists in the country, and additionally ex-law enforcement investigators of over thirty years, conclude that the sorority has not coerced nor abused anyone. In fact, the sorority has truly benefited the lives of its members, and does so freely. I find no fault in a group of women (or men for that matter) freely taking a vow of loyalty and friendship with one another to feel safe while pushing back against the fears that have stifled their personal and professional growth. It’s not for any of us to judge how they, or anyone else, choose to advance their lives and values.

Respectfully,





© 2017 Clare Bronfman // All Rights Reserved







***





If Clare was not allergic to the truth, here is what that note would read. [My changes are in bold and in brackets].





The past few months have been deeply painful for me, [although not nearly as painful as branding women on their pubic region] as I have seen my friends, associates, and the organization I care for come under fire [like a white hot cauterizing pen scarring the initials of Keith Raniere on slave women].





Some have asked me why I remain a member [of this deceptive cult] and why I still support NXIVM [financially] and Keith Raniere [personally, -when he goes down on even ugly me] . The answer is simple: [I’m brainwashed]. I’ve seen so much good come from both our programs and from Keith himself [and from our lawsuits and criminal complaints]. It would be a tragedy to lose the innovative and transformational ideas [not to speak of losing $300 million] and tools [like perjury and extortion, not to mention intimidation, and abusive serial litigation] that continue to improve the lives of so many [indicted members.]





There have been many defamatory accusations [I have] made and I have taken them seriously [since, with my wealth, I can generally ‘purchase’ justice and get away with perjury]. Determining the truth is extremely important to me, [for in order to commit perjury you have to know the truth, then deliberately lie under oath] and I can say firmly that neither NXIVM nor Keith have abused or coerced anyone [and I should be believed because I have more money than you.]

I retired from a very successful career as a professional show-jumper [according to my own self acclamation] because I wanted to do something more meaningful with my life [and because Keith told me to]. NXIVM is that. As I said, the programs help [me spend my money doing what I really enjoy, being cruel to others]. I am happy, healthy [even though I look like a skeleton and 30 years older than my true age] and financially more successful than I have ever been. [if you don’t take into consideration that I inherited $650 million and I now have less than $200 million]. I frequently hear and witness stories of individuals improving relationships with loved ones, achieving business goals they never imagined, and overcoming some of the most debilitating conditions, amongst other things [But I can assure you none of these happened in NXIVM or because of it].

My experience with Keith is no different [Yes he fucks over everyone]. I have witnessed his [pretense of] kindness even in the hardest of times [which he actually created], I have seen world leaders [whom I won’t name], business leaders [who shall remain nameless], doctors [who are about to lose their medical licenses] and others seek his counsel on some of the hardest topics [that I can’t understand] and I am inspired by the [fake] humility and [lack of] compassion with which he [deceptively] approaches them all [as he attempts to swindle and brainwash them as he did to me]. I know him to be a man dedicated to the betterment of the lives of [himself and no] others, and most importantly for me, he is a dear friend who has and continues to help me [lose all my money, while persuading me to commit financial crimes and make vicious attacks on his enemies and critics and] through the difficult decisions [like letting him lose $65 million of my money in commodities] and painful moments in my life, including my father’s illness and eventual death [while I was spying on my father and trying to get him to confess that he was all wrong about Keith].

Lastly, while I am not and never have been a member of the [DOS blackmail and branding] sorority [or so I want you to believe], I was reassured to hear from one of the leading forensic psychiatrists in the country [whom I paid for his opinion and whose name is Dr. Park Dietz – who once testified that Jeffrey Dahmer was sane], and additionally ex-law enforcement investigators of over thirty years [whose names I won’t even mention], conclude [after I paid them to do so] that the sorority has not coerced nor abused anyone [a fact that FBI agents – with far more than 30 years experience – disagree with completely – and they are right – as a trial will soon prove]. In fact, the sorority has truly benefited the lives of its members, [who are not yet indicted or are not in hiding] and does so freely [with the exception of the cost of criminal defense lawyers]. I find no fault in a group of women (or men for that matter) freely taking a vow of loyalty [after being tricked into giving blackmail worthy material to Keith] and friendship with one another [enough to lie about Keith not being in DOS] to feel safe [by giving nude graphic photos and videos of true an d false confessions – now in the hands of the FBI] while pushing back against the fears that have stifled their personal and professional growth [and make it – like everyone does in NXIVM – to poverty, and servitude to Keith]. It’s not for any of us to judge how they, or anyone else, choose to advance their lives and values [no, indeed that will be up to the jury.]

Respectfully,

Clare [I love being a sadist and lying for Keith] Bronfman