[Editor’s Note: While Sultan may go ballistic over the following post, it has the ring of truth to it. Did Kristin Kreuk actually turn down a starring role in Get Smart, opting instead for Street Fighter based on Keith Raniere’s brilliant advice?]

By NoisyMouse

This post is in response to Guest View: Kristin Kreuk and Mark Hildreth claimed to have made 2007 documentary on Iraqi Combat vets – was it a Nxivm project?

Mark ‘Cockbreath’ Hildreth was going around Walter Reed Hospital playing guitar for Vets of the Iraqi War in 2007. And Kristin Kook decided it would be okay to EXPLOIT the vets and make this her doc film project.

Kris Kook is definitely one of the stupidest people you will ever meet. Didn’t graduate high school, no college. But promotes herself as a ‘Successful Businesswoman’.

Sound familiar?

Kook’s breakout role was in Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li . One of the worst movies ever made. This is the film Jean Claude Van Dame TURNED DOWN because the script was so bad. Turned down.

The film is an unintentional comedy, because it is so bad. You will split your sides laughing at how bad the acting is. It gives THE ROOM a run for its money.

So if life is tough, and you are having a bad day, stream Street Fighter on Netflix and I guarantee you will feel better. Because you will think, “Thank God, I’m not as stupid as these actors.”

Oh and BTW, Kook turned down GET SMART because Keith Raniere told her the role was not in-line with the morals of NXIVM.

And Keith steered Kook towards Street Fighter instead.

Get Smart - Box office: $230.7 million. Cost $80 million. Profits more than $150 million. Get Smart is a 2008 American action spy comedy film directed by Peter Segal, written by Tom J. Astle and Matt Ember and produced by Leonard B. Stern, who is also the producer of the original series. The film is based on Mel Brooks and Buck Henry's television series of the same name. Could Kreuk have starred in this - but turned it down?

Get Smart – Box office: $230.7 million. Cost $80 million. Profits more than $150 million. Get Smart is a 2008 American action spy comedy film directed by Peter Segal, written by Tom J. Astle and Matt Ember and produced by Leonard B. Stern, who is also the producer of the original series. The film is based on Mel Brooks and Buck Henry’s television series of the same name. Could Kreuk have starred in this – but turned it down?

“Get Smart” – you say – what a perfect name for a TV series about the world’s smartest man – Kreuk’s advisor – Keith Alan Raniere.

In contrast, Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li cost $18 million to make and grossed a mere $4.7 million. Starring Kristin Kreuk, Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, bombed with critics and moviegoers alike, pulling just a 6% rating on movie rating aggregator RottenTomatoes.

Viva Executive Success!