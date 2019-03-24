As one-year anniversary comes Tuesday, readers asked to submit names for March 26th, the day Vanguard was arrested

We have Vanguard Day – which is August 26 – the nativity day of Keith Alan Raniere.

And we have Vanguard Week – a 10-day celebration of his life, starting August 22, and lasting until August 31 – a “week” once filled with pomp and splendor, celebrated as it was on the beautiful Silver Bay Campus along the banks of Lake George in the Adirondacks of New York.

So what name shall we call the day hThe Vangiarde was arrested – March 26th.

The last Vanguard Week held at the Silver Bay YMCA campus – a 600 acre site – was in 2017. It was canceled last year following the Vanguard’s arrest on March 26, 2018.





How choice it was for Keith to appear on the evening of his birthday in Silver Bay to luxuriate in the company of his devotees, kissing women and girls on the lips to show his joy at their appearance. And romping, it is said, in his birthday suit, with his wood nymph-like female followers in the bush and thicket, and under the oak and maple on the pristine hillsides rising above Lake George.









Speaking of names, there was Winter Fest in January, and in July, the Festival of Flowers, coinciding with Nancy ‘Prefect’ Salzman’s birthday on July 16.





Allison Mack looks on as Keith Alan Raniere is arrested in Mexico on March 26, 2018.

Last year, on March 26th, in beautiful Puerto Vallarta – on a gorgeous sunny day, at a seaside villa in a luxurious gated community, near the white beaches of Bahia de Banderas in the warm and lovely Pacific – the Mexican Federal Police came to collect our Vanguard and escort him to the nation of his birth – the United States of America, where willing agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshal’s Office were eagerly awaiting his arrival.

Once back in the States – which, by the singular efficiency of the Mexican police, happened to be the same day on which the Vanguard was apprehended and chauffeured from Mexico to the Texas border – the noble Vanguard was arrested on a US federal criminal complaint of sex trafficking and various other criminal charges, and handcuffed and placed in a secure federal holding center in Texas.

Since that glorious day, Vanguard has not had one moment of freedom. For most of the last 363 days, he has been residing in Brooklyn, New York, at the Metropolitan Detention Center where he has obtained numerous appellations from fellow residents, such as Crybaby Jane, Gushing Guru, Keith Manson, and Fuck Boy.

The 12 story building where Keith Alan Raniere currently resides.

Now ,the first anniversary of his incarceration is upon us – Tuesday, March 26, 2019 – it will be one whole year.





Readers are asked to submit a good and memorable name for this date – March 26th – for us to celebrate what many believe to be the most joyous day of all for those who knew the Vanguard. A wondrous date that deserves a special name – for it was the day when Vanguard was removed from the run of regular human beings, the day he lost his freedom to terrorize, to manipulate women, to brand or blackmail them, to sue or file criminal complaints against his enemies, and guide his followers’ destruction while pretending to be their life coach and guru – in other words, to be himself – and became instead, on that date, Federal Prisoner # 57005-177.

As Keith once said, “He who has the most joy, wins.” We all won that day. Society won.

Viva Executive Success!

Please submit your ideas for names in the comments section.

Please note the release date.