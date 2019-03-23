Guest View: Kristin Kreuk and Mark Hildreth claimed to have made 2007 documentary on Iraqi Combat vets – was it a Nxivm project?

[Editor’s Note: Despite the risk of Sultan of Six going wild, this post, by a guest commenter, deserves to be published. It sheds light on the activities of Kristin Kreuk when she was a member of the Nxivm cult. For Sultan’s response and other ardent defenses of Kreuk, see his blog and Twitter where he valiantly fights for the honor of his amour and against the vicious “trolls” such as the one below who dare chastise her on Frank Report.]

By Cults ‘n’ Cucks (and d-list smell-the-fart actresses)

What the fuck is this:?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0B9zfmTmnF8

D-list smell-the-fart actress Kristin Crook and Mark “Cuck” Hildreth calling themselves the “producers” of a “documentary” called “Getting Back To America” in 2007.

Is this NXIVM related or are they both just pretentious cunts?

Also, both are Canadian so why make it about America? Canadian soldiers went to Iraq and Afghanistan too. Is this because NXIVM HQ’s is based in the US?

The cuck said they had an “awareness working closely with combat veterans”.

Where would two useless creatures like Kristin Crook and Mark Hildreth be “working closely with combat veterans”!?

Men who fight in wars and get killed and injured are cut from another cloth than these two crazy cultists. Where would they meet combat veterans? Is this a NXIVM agenda? They were talking the usual word salad of “values” and wanting a “greater understanding of the world”.

Also, seeing them side by side, they must of been having the most boring vanilla sex. He’s a loser soy-boy and she looks like a nervous pillow princess. Then again, Jane the DOS slave said Kristin Crook was into BDSM and was a sub.

Girls By Design anyone?

Kristin Kreuk with boyfriend and fellow Nxivm leader Mark Hildreth promoting Nxivm on a video.

Kristin Kreuk and Mark Hildreth – both deep into Nxivm in 2007 – discuss a documentary they made or were planning on making about combat veterans in Iraq. Other than having access to the world’s smartest man, it is unclear what knowledge they had about combat veterans. As one commenter on YouTube said, “I hate when people try to get publicity and money off of ‘war-related’ documentaries. Nobody except the people involved will ever understand the repercussions of war. And if they really want to know what it’s like to be a soldier, then, by all means, enlist! Don’t just sit back in your cozy chair and talk about how awful war is.”