Bangkok: Despite what Claviger says, NDNY ain’t gonna do shit!

By Bangkok

I want to REITERATE how pathetically ignorant K. R. Claviger’s post Clare Bronfman Moves To Sever Trial From Those Charged With Sex Crimes was, suggesting that giving the case to the Northern District of New York Department of Justice [NDNY DOJ] is a ‘side benefit’. LOL.

No, it’s not. You shithead.

It’s a side benefit for Keith Raniere, not for the victims.

The NDNY has not brought any charges against NXIVM over the last decade — even with TONS of firsthand witnesses sending them data about NXIVM’s illegal deeds (including tax fraud).

BTW: The IRS doesn’t reject ‘large’ cases of tax fraud regardless of how limited their manpower may be, especially high profile cases which involve a billionaire’s daughter and a cult sicko.

The IRS actively seeks out such high profile cases for ‘publicity’ purposes —- because those cases get lots of free media exposure and serve as a deterrent against other tax cheaters. In fact, the IRS even seeks out ‘small’ dollar sum cases which have the potential for ‘high profile’ media exposure, for deterrent purposes.

In simple terms, the IRS has a limited deterrent budget so any ‘free media’ (to bring awareness of tax cheaters being prosecuted) is a good thing.

Thus, anybody within the state, or federal government, who might have ‘ignored’ NXIVM’s tax fraud evidence (over the last decade) did it for political or personal reasons, not for ‘official’ reasons and not for ‘manpower’ reasons, LOL.

The NDNY hasn’t done SHIT about NXIVM. Yet Claviger now believes that’ll change. The definition of ‘insanity’ is expecting a different outcome from the SAME OLD SHIT happening again.

Guess what? The NDNY ain’t gonna do shit. At best, they’ll offer Keith a sweetheart plea deal just to pretend as though they’re doing something.

Claviger is an ignorant clown. He’s an Albany based attorney himself. He’s rotten to the core. He should team up with the NDNY and take their circus on the road, bringing laughs to people everywhere.

Grant Jacquith is the current US Attorney for the Northern District of NY. He was appointed in January 2018.