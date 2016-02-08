Source: Kreuk never in Keith’s harem; other celebrities are in NXIVM

A source said: Kristin Kreuk – never in Keith’s harem.





Celebrities not previously reported on who are deeply involved in NXIVM – Grace Parks, Kristanna Lokken, Luis Miguel.

Celebrities who have taken NXIVM trainings and are supportive of Keith Raniere – Jennifer Anniston, Gerard Butler, Rosario Dawson, Carolina Kurkova.

Gerard Butler at the press conference for the film Coriolanus

Gerard Butler, NXIVM student?

Grace Park

Grace Parks involved in NXIVM?

Carolina Kurkova - NXIVM?

Carolina Kurkova – NXIVM?

XXX pose on the second day of the 2007 Monte Carlo Television Festival held at Grimaldi Forum on June 12, 2007 in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Kristanna Lokken – NXIVM?

Rosario Dawson - NXIVM?

Rosario Dawson – NXIVM?

Luis Miguel -NXIVM?

Jennifer Anniston -NXIVM?

Kristin Kreuk said not to be in Raniere's harem. Is she a coach at NXIVM?

Kristin Kreuk said not to be in Raniere’s harem. Is she a coach at NXIVM?