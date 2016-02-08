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The Cult of Keith Raniere

Source: Kreuk never in Keith’s harem; other celebrities are in NXIVM

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Frank Parlato
Jennifer Anniston -NXIVM?

 A source said: Kristin Kreuk – never in Keith’s harem.


Celebrities not previously reported on who are deeply involved in NXIVM – Grace Parks, Kristanna Lokken, Luis Miguel.

Celebrities who have taken NXIVM trainings and are supportive of Keith Raniere – Jennifer Anniston, Gerard Butler, Rosario Dawson, Carolina Kurkova.

Gerard ButlerGerard Butler at the press conference for the film Coriolanus

Gerard Butler, NXIVM student?

 

Grace ParkGrace Park

Grace Parks involved in NXIVM?

carolCarolina Kurkova - NXIVM?

Carolina Kurkova – NXIVM?

XXX pose on the second day of the 2007 Monte Carlo Television Festival held at Grimaldi Forum on June 12, 2007 in Monte Carlo, Monaco.XXX pose on the second day of the 2007 Monte Carlo Television Festival held at Grimaldi Forum on June 12, 2007 in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Kristanna Lokken – NXIVM?

416px_cropped_Rosario_DawsonRosario Dawson - NXIVM?

Rosario Dawson – NXIVM?

hqdefaultLuis Miguel -NXIVM?

Jennifer Anniston -NXIVM?Jennifer Anniston -NXIVM?

KreukKristin Kreuk said not to be in Raniere's harem. Is she a coach at NXIVM?

Kristin Kreuk said not to be in Raniere’s harem. Is she a coach at NXIVM?