Blast from the past: Comments from SID re: Aug. 2011 Coaches List posting

These are the comments that appeared on John Tighe’s Saratoga In Decline blog, culled from the wayback machine. Many of these comments are about Kristin Kreuk’s role in the organization.

117 COMMENTS:









Anonymous said…

Hi John, releasing this list is a good thing. I would just had put the IDs instead of the tels/mobile/faxes #s… But it’s really a good job. Thank you.





AUGUST 7, 2011 6:35 PM









Please read Claire with your last brain cell said…

You should forward this list to the IRS to see if the US based coaches list their profits from this illegal mutilevel-marking scheme as income





AUGUST 7, 2011 7:10 PM









Anonymous said…

Amazing! They’re like cockroaches. Looks like they are focusing on Latin America big time. Must be a lot less bad publicity down there so suckers get taken in.





Like the publishing of phone numbers. Bet a lot of them get changed pronto.

AUGUST 7, 2011 7:14 PM









In black and white said…

So much for that yahoo who said their was no proof of Kristin Kreuk being in NXIVM.





AUGUST 7, 2011 7:16 PM









Ben lives on said…

I hope you noticed I did not print the home addresses





AUGUST 7, 2011 7:23 PM









NXIVM is a cult said…

NXIVM Coach David Ashen:





David Ashen

Brooklyn, NY

email:

dashen@davidashendesign.com day: 718-383-2225 referred by: Cathy Pinsky

eve: 917-297-0564 rank: Yellow, 0 stripes

cell: 917-297-0564 coach: Cedric F Celik

fax: 718-383-3856 birthday: Apr-27

David Ash Design: Environmental Design/Interiors/Furniture/Display

d-ash design: Environmental Design/Interiors/Furniture/Display

David Ashen of David Ash Design (d-ash design) is a Coach in the NXIVM cult. NXIVM is a cult and David Ashen {d-ash benefits from being a NXIVM coach. Google NXIVM. NXIVM Madness. David Ash. d-ash design. NXIVM. candy. chocolates. chocolate.

Godiva Chocolates is a client of David Ash Design aka d-ash design, owned by David Ashen, a NXIVM cult Coach. Boycott Godiva Chocolates. Godiva Chocolattes sucks. Godiva sucks. Boycott Godiva. NXIVM cult Dodiva Chocolates cwndfy.

Godiva Chocolates is supporting the NXIVM cult by employing David Ashen of David Ash Design or d-ash design. godiva. godiva chocolate.

CLICK HERE to chat with a Godiva Chocolates representative via LIVE

ASSISTANCE and tell them you will not buy their products if they continue to support the NXIVM cult

AUGUST 7, 2011 7:41 PM









The Nazi Party really did start with only 7 members said…

In the early 1920’s Hitler was the seventh executive member of the German Workers Party’s central committee. The DAP (Deutsche Arbeiterpartei) was the predecessor to the Nation Socialist German Workers Party (Nazi).





Hitler became the DAP’s 55th member and received the number 555, as the DAP added ‘500’ to every member’s number to exaggerate the party’s strength.

Perhaps if the world had more people like John back then to stand up to evil even at the cost of his own personal safety the world would be a better place today.

AUGUST 7, 2011 7:44 PM









Ben lives on said…

In the event my website is attacked and put offline,I would suggest anyone interested copy this list.

Anything happens, god willing I will return





AUGUST 7, 2011 7:49 PM









Anonymous said…

Saved the entire list and backed it up on 17 non-US servers. Done!





AUGUST 7, 2011 7:55 PM









IT Dep’t said…

The List has been copied and uploaded to both a local and a cloud-based server on this end.





In the event that either the List or John Tighe disappears, a series of numbers will be pushed on my smart phone, thereby publishing the parallel copies of the List to dozens of third-party websites as well as being distributed to over 50 media outlets.

We will not lose this Info War.

AUGUST 7, 2011 8:44 PM









Espian Hunter said…

Here is an interesting entry:





Cecilia Salinas Occelli

NXIVM always bragged of its association with former Mexican presdient Salinas’ family. That, depsite the fact that he is recognized as having wrecked the Mexican economy (by an insane currency devaluation move) and charges of corruption. He is now in self imposed exile in Ireland. Executive Success!

Could this be his wife? That is her listed name.

Note that local adresses are used for all of the out-of-town ‘celebrity’ Espians, like the whorish actresses and Marky Mark Hildreth. The same could be the case for the former First Lady

AUGUST 7, 2011 9:08 PM









Anonymous said…

Damon Brink (listed above as coach from Delanson, NY) has the following exchange on his open FaceBook wall. Posted yesterday.





Damon Brink

I’ve “lost” my Iphone…Left it in the trolly station…realized it four stops later, went back, it was gone…I’m hoping someone picked it up in order to return it. If you have my number would you please send a loving text or leave a loving message for the person to return the phone…Perhaps there is a temptation to keep it, perhaps they even need it more than I do…I am offering a $200 reward for it’s safe return no questions asked…thank you!

21 hours ago · Like ·

Todd Herrington yahtzee god luck with that in genius idea of getting it back………

Damon Brink hey put the joint down herrington and text me

Todd Herrington i am part of the unfortunate who do not have your number……..

Helena M. Chapman what is it? Ill call it.

Janie Jeffries isn’t there some kind of GPS on iPhones? I can’t remember right now, but I think if it is enabled, you could locate your phone via the computer. I will try to research how that is done…

Janie Jeffries You have to have a MobileMe account or iPhone 4…

Monica Duran I sent my message!

Juliana Vicente OK darling message sent. Good luck xxxxx

Lauren Salzman Me too. I texted them Sally’s number and told them to call her if they found the phone.

Damon Brink Thank you -we’ll see…

Barbara Jeske I just texted you, too. Told them they were looking at my friend’s phone and the reward with no questions message. And to text me back. I was loving 😉 Good luck! Next time, get MobileMe for sure. It tracks it with a GPS on any computer.

Christine Collins i texted them too;)

Christine Collins maybe being bombarded will make them think it through or all of us will just continue to text them til we can enroll them into the curriculm to learn haha

Theresa Tree Robyn Walsh unlike unlike!

AUGUST 7, 2011 10:33 PM









Anonymous said…

OMG…You have been called out again, Steveie Boy. If your hard-ass law firm doesn’t try to shut down this blog by the end of the day tomorrow, you shall henceforth be known as Steve Decaf!





AUGUST 7, 2011 10:39 PM









Anonymous said…

OK, back to NXIVM Jeopardy…





Answer: 7

Scroll down for the question…

Question: How many governement agencies will have downloaded the list of NXIVM by noon on Monday?

AUGUST 7, 2011 10:42 PM









H said…

How old is this list? In other words, how certain can we be of its purported membership status? Is it two years old, one year old, less than six months?





AUGUST 8, 2011 5:14 AM









Anonymous said…

Oh no, say it isn’t so! One of the coaches on the list was just convicted of tax evasion!

(sorry not a live link)





http://www.justice.gov/usao/ma/news/2011/April/SentnerDennisPleaPR.html

AUGUST 8, 2011 7:47 AM









Ben lives on said…

How old is this the list? Well someone in the Sheraton Asuncion Hotel in Paraguay told me less than a week.I am guessing you are either a NXIVM member trying to discredit the list or one of Kristin Kreuk’s little love struck puppies.





Sorry chief Ms.Kreuk is a card carrying member of the Keith Raniere fan club. Your little angel probably needs a STD checkup. Now go out and find a real girlfriend, you’re getting to old to have imaginary friends

AUGUST 8, 2011 9:51 AM









H said…

Actually, I go by the alias of SultanOfSix on a few different forums related to her. I’m Muslim and I’ve posted a few times on this forum as well. In fact, most likely, all of the Quranic verses that have been posted here were probably done by myself.





I have no need to discredit the list. I asked the question to verify the authenticity of it because that is the way of my faith.

Yes I am a fan of hers, and honestly I don’t appreciate you accusing her (implicitly or explicitly) of having sexual relations with Raniere.

The status of her sexual activity is none of your business. If I knew anything about it, I wouldn’t talk about it. And if I didn’t know anything about it, I still wouldn’t make claims that count amount to aspersions, because in my faith it’s a grevious sin:

“Those who slander chaste women, indiscreet but believing, are cursed in this life and in the Hereafter: for them is a grievous Penalty.”

“And those who launch a charge against chaste women, and produce not four witnesses (to support their allegations), flog them with eighty stripes; and reject their evidence ever after: for such men are wicked transgressors”

I’m not afraid speak my mind or back up my words, and I’m disappointed in someone like you who claims to have Muslim friends would talk in such a fucking disparaging manner.

AUGUST 8, 2011 10:13 AM









Ben lives on said…

Islam is completely against idols. Period. There is no ‘if’ or ‘but’. Before Muhammad peace be upon him came with the message that there is just One God people worshipped idols.





Your fixation with KK may become Idolatry. In the eyes of Allah all men are equal no more, no less. Why do you seem so concerned with her and her alone?

AUGUST 8, 2011 10:30 AM









Get a fucking life said…

Oh Christ here we go with the great pissing contest between the world and fans of the great virgin Kreuk.

Get a fucking life, the women is a airheaded grade b actress on a grade b network who recruits and coaches for a nefarious cult. At best the woman is a fucking idiot and at worst she is fucking evil, ether way why anyone would want anything to do with her is beyond me.





AUGUST 8, 2011 10:43 AM









Anonymous said…

“Islam is completely against idols.”





I know what my religion says better than you do.

My “fixation” with KK has nothing to do with idolatry. I do not worship her, but I do care for her.

“In the eyes of Allah all men are equal no more, no less.”

No they aren’t. There are superior men and there are superior women, black or white, Arab or non-Arab, and their superiority is determined solely by piety and good action.

Equality is given only in construction of the soul and its ability to purify it. Every other equality is a myth. People are born smarter, better looking, height, with different skills, capacity, capabilities, etc.

Perhaps you should remember your own religious anecdote based on the famous quoted words of: “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”

Before speaking to me about mine.

Your exposition of unethical action is appreciated. But the way you’ve done it in some ways, I’m 100% certain Jesus would not appreciate it.

AUGUST 8, 2011 11:05 AM









Anonymous said…

Oh and 10:43.





You’re a fucking ass.

AUGUST 8, 2011 11:09 AM









Ben lives on said…

According to Islam

O People! Your God is one; your father is one; no preference of an Arab neither over non-Arab nor of a non-Arab over an Arab or red over black or black over red except for the most righteous. Verily the most honored of you is the most righteous

Equality is right among people in relation to how far they are similar in their gifts and talents. The more identical or similar the more equality among people is right, and wherever there are differences, they must be reflected in treatment.





Therefore, it would be unrealistic to assert the absolute equality of human beings. We would say, though, that humans are basically equal in rights and duties as there is some degree of similarity in physical and mental traits which enables them to understand and apply rules and laws, and to be accountable. It is obvious at the same time that diversity among humans in traits and talents is natural to them; therefore there will be limitations in natural, social and political positions, as one inquirer did notice. Some of the limitations are temporary, some permanent; some are infrequent, some frequent. However, a limitation is specific. It may not be generalized to inequality in other rights. A person who is morally upright is not equal to a crook in terms of morality, but they may be equal otherwise. Nor is an intelligent person equal to a dull one, but they are equal in other spheres. In the same way, woman is not identical to man in her traits, gifts, and abilities.

“The most honoured of you in the sight of God is (he who is) the most righteous of you”

In another tradition, the Prophet, peace and blessings of God be upon him, was asked : “Who among men is most favoured by God?’ He replied : “A man who does the most good to people

So with this in mind could you explain what Ms.Kreuk had done that is good? How many young people has she brought in NXIVM?

What values did she teach in Smallville?

I did enjoy her- Lesbian Kiss with Brianna Lynn Brown

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-TnI7hfSdtg

So how is pious and does it show good action?

AUGUST 8, 2011 11:23 AM









Jesus, Mary and Joseph said…

What part of Kristin Kreuk is a cultist don’t you get SultanOfSix. The women is recruiting young people do to her celebrity status to a dangerous cult,





You remind me of the NAZI apologist after the war. Get some help, see a doctor, you need it

AUGUST 8, 2011 11:34 AM









How much is KK? said…

So the WHORE GODDESS is more than just an innocent participant in some esp sessions, is she? She is an outright recruiter?





Can some of you ladies that have since seen the light and left the cult (congratulations on your bravery) please offer insight into the sexual protocol of Nxivm?

Is certain rank dependent on sexual submission to Keith Raniere?

Are the targeted ladies approached by an intermediary of Keith’s?

Are the women recruiters encouraged and instructed to offer sexual favors as a way of enticing new male members?

Are there women on the nxivm payroll strictly based on their sexual role?

Is it true that women are offered to high performing male members as a form of “bonus” for meeting sales quotas?

There are rumours of arranged marriages between Espians as determined by Vanguard. True?

AUGUST 8, 2011 11:34 AM









Anonymous said…

“So how is pious and does it show good action?”





How is your cursing and accusing people of sleeping around pious and good action?

I never said it was pious and good action. Did Jesus believe that prostitution was good action? He was pure, and he had every right to cast the first stone, but did he cast it or not?

No, he said “neither do I condemn thee: go, and sin no more.”

He gave her the opportunity to rectify herself.

I sin. Everybody sins. Everybody makes mistakes. It’s those who persist in their mistakes with no regard for the wrongness of their actions, the ones who are iniquitous, who are deserving of retribution.

Like I said, learn your own anecdotes before teaching me about mine.

If you group all of those who have participated in NXIVM in the same boat, then you’ve done nothing but served the purpose of Raniere.

“How many young people has she brought in NXIVM?”

I don’t know. Do you? Do you know with certainty that she’s slept with Raniere so that you can accuse her of such a thing? Do you know with certainty that she continues to participate in it?

AUGUST 8, 2011 11:50 AM









Anonymous said…

“You remind me of the NAZI apologist after the war. Get some help, see a doctor, you need it.”





Ah yes, Godwin’s law in faster time than I ever expected.

Your self-righteous indignation is ridiculously transparent. You don’t give a flying crap about the “injustice” that KK is supposedly perpetrating. Do you think I am naive?

My gut tells me that your distaste for KK far outweighs any supposed fire that you feel for any injustice that has been done by this organization. Whore? Slut? Two bit actress? Why you suffer in such a manner is a question I don’t have the answer to. But to me, it’s obvious and clear cut that you do.

In fact, if obsession could be measured, your obsession with her is probably off the charts.

AUGUST 8, 2011 12:11 PM









Ben lives on said…

fan





An ardent devotee; an enthusiast.

[Short for fanatic.]

Boy you ain’ t kidding.

I have no hatred for Kristin Kreuk. In fact I have never seen her show. Frankly I have little time for pulp fiction such as the WB network.

I included Kristin Kreuk in the NXIVM wall of shame because her name was there, No more,no less. I have little feeling for her at all ,outside that she recruits for NXIVM. Two years ago I would have said Kristin Kreuk who?

In fact I have little patience for Hollywood, Tom Cruise, Isaac Hayes,

John Travolta or any other celebrity cultist.

I do think your obsession with her isn’t healthy. But its your life, write and believe what you want, but I have little time to address a love sick fan.

PS Jesus said “Go and sin no more.” He didn’t say go and whore some more

AUGUST 8, 2011 12:39 PM









Anonymous said…

PS Jesus said “Go and sin no more.”





I know what it said. I’m the one who quoted it.

“He didn’t say go and whore some more..”

Just in case you don’t know, reading entails being able to actually *recognize* the words and actually *comprehending* what was written.

So, unless you have evidence that she’s a whore, she’s actively recruiting for it, still participates in activities concerning it, whether that be attending Prefect and Vanguard’s birthday celebrations, then I suggest you provide it. Otherwise, you’ve just done nothing but a disservice to yourself, to your religion, and your whole mission with respect to this blog.

AUGUST 8, 2011 12:52 PM









Anonymous said…

He gives you her rank, or friends rank, the fact she is in the highest level of NXIVM but you want a dna test from the stains in her panties, what a pathetic jerk.





Does the fact that you’re the only one on this board that gives a flying fuck about the bitch what’s really bothering you.?

No one even brought up her name till you came ranting on here.

The chick is a nobody, I had to google her name to find out who the hell she was.

WB network really. Does anyone watch that shit who is over the age of 12?

AUGUST 8, 2011 1:07 PM









Anonymous said…

1:07 PM





I think you’re a liar of the highest degree.

“Does the fact that you’re the only one on this board that gives a flying fuck”

“The chick is a nobody, I had to google her name to find out who the hell she was.”

And yet you still found out who she was. And yet you still find the time time post not one, two, or three, but four times regarding her.

I bet if we googled you, we wouldn’t find out who you are.

Or maybe we would, eh? 😉

AUGUST 8, 2011 1:19 PM









Anonymous said…

Oh, and by the way, I was not the first to mention her. Post five or so was. I asked the question about the validity of the list, and the author of this blog mentioned her name as a result. Which makes one wonder why he would associate such a vague question with Miss Kreuk in the first place…





AUGUST 8, 2011 1:28 PM









Anonymous said…

This is to funny, I’m bored and your obsessed. You Can’t seem to fathom the fact that your fantasy princess could walk through Times Square and go unnoticed . Please go to the nearest ER and tell them about the voices in your head





AUGUST 8, 2011 1:31 PM









Ben lives on said…

Really with the market crashing isn’t there something better to do at the National Association Of Securities Dealers than write about KK all day?





AUGUST 8, 2011 1:34 PM









Ben lives on said…

“why he would associate such a vague question with Miss Kreuk in the first place.”





Because I write this blog and know your style. Any mention of the fairy goddess and you come out of the woodwork.

call the devil and he appears

AUGUST 8, 2011 1:44 PM









Anonymous said…

@1:31





“You Can’t seem to fathom the fact that your fantasy princess could walk through Times Square and go unnoticed.”

Yawn. Do you really think the extent of her fame has anything to do with my connection to her? Perhaps in your little world view where you like to diminish people’s self esteem in order to elevate yourself so you can have your way with them, that may be the case. But that doesn’t work with everybody. You should know that by now.

To Ben:

“Because I write this blog and know your style. Any mention of the fairy goddess and you come out of the woodwork.”

Oh, you know my style! Perhaps.

For someone who claims to be about serving God, you certainly aren’t acting like one who does so.

You certainly know my IP. That’s about it. But, perhaps you also like to read a particular forum.

“Really with the market crashing isn’t there something better to do at the National Association Of Securities Dealers than write about KK all day?”

The market crashing and securities regulation are two completely different concepts.

But, there’s plenty to do here in the office. I just can multitask. 🙂

Apparently you can’t answer a simple question without being derogatory to someone who simply wanted an answer to his question in order to know the truth. You see, I’m about finding out the truth and have justice be served.

Apparently that doesn’t seem to concern you right now. It seems to be more about satisfying your ego. This blog has been going on for what…nearly two years now, and has there been anything done to “the King” or “the Queen”?

Nope.

You know what would get people out of the cult? Something tangible, like cold hard evidence, which could prove wrong doing. All I see is a bunch of lists being published, speculation being thrown around, and derogatory comments being made.

“call the devil and he appears”

Interesting. I’m more along the lines of “call God and He answers.”

AUGUST 8, 2011 2:15 PM









Ben lives on said…

I am posting on the runnow so forgive me if I am brief. This blog as always been about truth.truth for those who want to see it. To inform the innocent before theyjoin what they are getting into. I have little patience for groupies and fanatics. KK is just another name, Really what happens to her is of no concern to me..she made her bed I am concerned that her minor satus is used to recruit young impressionable kids.that my friend makes her a scumbag in my book. Don’t like don”t read it. Perhaps you should translate what is written in Russian. Someday you will know what I know but I doult you would believe it. So stay on fantasy island where it’s nice and safe, the real world the world of nxivm is a cold hard place and KK is part of it.





AUGUST 8, 2011 2:38 PM









Anonymous said…

Wow!

Quite the provocative post JT!





12:52 is definitely an Espian. You can just hear the arrogance and self-righteousness dripping from every word. This person also remembered to capitalize “Prefect” and “Vanguard,” which is a sign of honor and respect. Too bad its so misplaced.

2:15 is just plain crazy.

AUGUST 8, 2011 2:50 PM









Anonymous said…

I understand your position very well. I’ve felt that despite your acerbic, rough around the edges style, your intentions are good. But intentions and satire aren’t good enough here. Give me cold hard facts about KK and my position will change. Give cold hard facts to the authorities and the cult will fall apart. Where is it? If it’s so clear and obvious, what’s taking so long?





Trust goes only so far. It’s the latter that people like Raniere rely on to abuse so that they can get into people’s pockets and women’s pants.

It’s as simple as that.

AUGUST 8, 2011 2:51 PM









Anonymous said…

Well I gotta say I’m pretty disappointed with how this comment discussion is going. SOS asked a fair question and what he got in return is a rude responds.





Believe or not, all Kristin Kreuk fans who know about her affiliation with this group aren’t in denial about it at all. We’re completely aware of her affiliation and none of us approve of it.

But understand, a lot of us were fans of Kristin years before she even join this group. If anything we’re fans of her work and the person she presents herself to be in interviews, on her facebook…ect.

I’ve personally have enjoyed this blog (likewise with your youtube channel) and the information you post.

BUT, once you start name calling, personally insulting people…ect. it saddens me, because I agree 110% with what you’re trying to do with this blog and I want to be completely supportive towards the person behind it, aka you! In other words, be nice. 🙂

AUGUST 8, 2011 3:34 PM









Anonymous said…

Quoting 10:13 am above:





“Actually, I go by the alias of SultanOfSix on a few different forums related to her.”

Uhhh…yeah, I Googled “sultanofsix” and I just how obsess — I mean *active* you are on forums pertaining to her. Did you ever find out the answers to these questions you posted a while back?

“1) How tall is KK for real?

2) What does she smell like?”

AUGUST 8, 2011 4:01 PM









Anonymous said…

@4:01





If you’re going to accuse the guy of something at least get your facts straight. Those 2 questions were jokes, the height and smell thing has been an on going inside joke for years now in the Kristin Kreuk fandom and each time there’s an encounter those are always the 2 questions asked… it’s for shits and giggles. Even Kristin has taken part in the joke and finally answered them when she was at comic con. Her responds was 5’4’ish and a vanilla mix.

Donno what’s YOUR obsession in trying to make SultanOfSix come off like a craze obsessed fan.

AUGUST 8, 2011 4:30 PM









WTF !?! said…

Hi all, hi John !





I think this forum needs a Kristin Kreuk related postsSANDBOX…

Sultan Of Six, my intuition tell me that you’re a very good person. You have a great sense of honor and you surely cherish and try to protect beauty, virtue and dignity.

Reading your posts, I don’t agree with you for many reasons and I’d’like to tell you that there are many girls/women they deserve your attention, more than who you refer as KK.

We are talking of entertainment business, we are talking of a business that is notoriously machist and sleazy, and worst, we are talking of a cult of such reputation, whom leader is a sexually ill socio-psychopath.

Dont let yourself be fooled by your illusions. There is no virtue, there is just make up.

All is made up, this is just marketting, you frankly deserves better.

Trust me, I know what I’m talking about, this “KK” will never give a little fuck about you. Don’t care, you can’t save !

Life makes crual jokes sometimes : Beautiful bitches and ugly fairies ! That’s life !

One who’s too confident in it’s beauty doesnt give a fuck about who can’t serve her a way or another.

And it’s not a matters of level of discourse but of level of consciousness.

My last words : Don’t get fooled by beauty.

AUGUST 8, 2011 4:39 PM









Anonymous said…

Anyone who regularly reads this blog should have no doubt that JT has published an accurate list.





He has proven beyond any doubt that he has sources currently within the NXIVM ranks.

He has literally broken stories that have subsequently been picked up and reported by major mainstream news organizations.

Have any of the Kristin Kreuk fans ASKED HER DIRECTLY to either confirm or deny her current NXIVM status? If so, has she given a clear and definitive answer either way?

Of course not. NXIVM requires secrecy.

And when there’s secrecy, the only way to find the truth is to pierce that veil by using whistleblowers on the inside. And that is exactly what John is doing.

As John has said time and time and time again, if any former or current members of NXIVM want to respond to the things that he writes, they are welcome to send him a reply that he will post, unedited.

So, now that it’s been determined 100%, without any shadow of a doubt, that Kristin Kreuk is a NXIVM Coach and recruiter who is running an organization that actively recruits AND holds workshops for teenage girls, perhaps it’s time for Girls By Design to be revisted, and for the readers and commenters on this blog to come up with ways to warn parents about Kreuk’s involvement with the dangerous NXIVM cult and the distinct possibility that their young daughters are being groomed as sex toys for the libidinous Keith Raniere.

Oh…and one more thing for KK’s fan club to consider…Raniere has had sex with MULTIPLE women in NXIVM, and I’m not talking 4 or 5 or even 15 women. BIG numbers. Unfortunately, that means that ANY attractive, thin female who is active in NXIVM is under suspicion for being one of Keith’s sex toys. It goes with the territory.

AUGUST 8, 2011 4:41 PM









Anonymous said…

NXIVM Coach/Scumbag Kim Constable aka Kim Busby is quite the talented little artist!





Hahahahaah

AUGUST 8, 2011 5:04 PM









Anonymous said…

Well, there aren’t very many attractive women in NXIVM so…





And the few that were, let’s just say they tended to keep away from him.

And it drove him up the wall. Can you imagine the state of a psychopath who’s been driven up the wall because his ego is so inflated he believes he’s expected things? Total, complete frustration, with massive bouts of rage.

How many of them did he attempt to make believe that they were “the one”?

Teehee.

What a loser. Brainwashing women with low self-esteem so that he can have sex with them.

A pathetic shell of a man.

AUGUST 8, 2011 5:10 PM









Anonymous said…

4:30 — believe me, I get that it’s a joke. It’s part of a huge joke, in fact. With one simple Google search I was able to see lengthy online discussions about KK’s actual eye color, latest haircut, ethnic heritage, ad nauseum discussions re: photos of her, her perceived values, even debates as to whether or not she reads the online forums devoted to her — I completely agree with you that the whole thing is a joke.





AUGUST 8, 2011 5:19 PM









C’est un artiste! said…

OMGGGG 5:04 — I am CRYING here! LOLOLOLOL Great find! 😀





AUGUST 8, 2011 5:22 PM









Anonymous said…

@4:41 quote:

“Have any of the Kristin Kreuk fans ASKED HER DIRECTLY to either confirm or deny her current NXIVM status? If so, has she given a clear and definitive answer either way?”





The only time Kristin has ever made any mentions of NXIVM to her fans, was when there was a bit of a backlash towards Girls By Design by her fans. Who at the time felt it was a recruitment tool for NXIVM. Kristin and her co-founder of Girls by Design Kendra Voth then released the following statement:

“Hi All,

We have been reading up on the latest news and concerns from many of you in regards to what GBD is all about and what our intent with the company is. We really appreciate that you share our concerns in regards to the safely of teens. Please know that GBD is not affiliated with NXIVM or the Executive Success Programs. GBD is also not a part of 10C (the college project), A cappella Innovations or Juicy Peach.

GBD has been an independent project in the works since it was a budding idea many years ago when Kristin came to face many challenges as a young woman in her career. This project is something that we are both very proud of and invested in. Our mission is clearly stated on our coming soon page; we want to create a place where all teen girls can come together to explore, express and create (projects) and realize their potential together.

We have found very few supportive safe places online for girls to interact and participate. It’s our goal to have a cool, fun environment where teen girls go to spend time with friends, make new friends, get involved in projects, and proudly share their accomplishments with their family and friends.

The financial model will be a traditional internet model with no membership fees and accessible to all :).

We both sincerely hope this clears up any concerns you may have.

xo

Kristin and Kendra”

Of course they could be lying… but I personally don’t believe they are. Because long before Kristin joined the group, she was quoted in stating she wanted to do something similar to GBD, but in a magazine format. This was stated before social networks were really popular, possibly around 2003/2004 maybe?

AUGUST 8, 2011 5:22 PM









Anonymous said…

@5:19 For someone who doesn’t care about Kristin Kreuk, why are you researching her and what her fans say?





Fact is, SOS was joking. I’ve known the guy for years and he’s never put attention to those details in any serious matter.

As for everything else you listed what celebrity doesn’t have those things said about them by their fans in one form or another? You’re coming off like a bully, looking for a reason to pick on someone you disagree with and a group of fans who you know nothing about.

What are you getting out of that and what does any of that have to do with the topic in hand in regards to NXIVM?

My conclusion, nothing.

AUGUST 8, 2011 5:40 PM









Anonymous said…

5:22 PM





Thank you for proving my point.

Kristin and Kendra did not make clear in that statement whether or not they are currently involved in NXIVM.

Because they ARE.

And even if Kreuk said something in some interview 7 or 8 years ago about wanting to create a magazine for young women, Girls By Design is anything BUT a simple magazine…and it was created while Kreuk and Voth were both VERY enthusiastically active in NXIVM. If you don’t think GBD was inspired DIRECTLY by their work in NXIVM, you haven’t taken the time to research the subject, or you are simply woefully ignorant of how NXIVM works.

She is using her fame to be a ‘role model’ to highly manipulable and insecure teenage girls. Via social networking and in-person workshops and events, her mentoring relationship with these girls grows even MORE personal. Those young girls will want to emulate her more and more. A bond of trust will be built, and these girls will share their insecurities and fears. The JOB of a NXIVM coach is to exploit a person’s insecurities and fears in order to manipulate them into believing a certain way.

Do I think Kreuk and Voth are consciously trying to recruit young women into NXIVM? Eh, probably not. Do I think Kreuk or Voth would recommend NXIVM to members of Girls By Design once those girls reach age 19 or 20? Possibly. Do I think that girls who are involved with GBD might reach age 19 or 20 and decide to take an ESP class because their mentor did? ABSOLUTELY.

Would I want my teenage daughter spending time online ‘exploring’ different ideas and ways of thinking with 2 die-hard members of the NXIVM cult as their ‘mentors?’ FUCK NO.

Anyway, thanks again for pointing out that Kreuk and Voth won’t address their current NXIVM status with their fans.

AUGUST 8, 2011 5:59 PM









Would donate my kidney to kiss Kristin Kreuk’s ass said…

I have never seen such a pathetic group of obsessed people in my life. The stock market crashes and we have some Bozo from the National Association Of Securities Dealers cruising the web all day to stalk his imaginary girlfriend and attack anyone who puts a little reality in his little fantasy.





Hi Bud nothing better to do than jack off in your cubicle to your KK screensaver? Think you might want to check the fiscals today. I think we just lost Tokyo? Really you little KK is just a stupid little high school dropout who sufferers from low self-esteem who feeds off the adoration of her feeble minded fans.

You all live in a fantasy world because it’s too hard for you to function or maintain a normal adult relationship. I mean who ever in your life could ever live up to the standard of KK

AUGUST 8, 2011 6:08 PM









Anonymous said…

Raniere can only convince loser men and stupid skank women. And stupid skank women, especially actresses, the skankiest and most naive of all women, are attracted to men who they see as Gods, first and foremost. First they like power, then they like money, then they like looks.





2 out of 3 ain’t bad.

For all you know, Kreuk is a stupid slut who fucks strangers without a condom and then goes home to Hildreth so he can clean up like a good cuck-boy.

I agree the parents of the members of her group should be contacted in some way, or alerted about her involvement with this horseshit group.

AUGUST 8, 2011 6:09 PM









Anonymous said…

“I mean who ever in your life could ever live up to the standard of KK ”





A failed musician and actor who can’t form proper sentences, apparently.

AUGUST 8, 2011 6:10 PM









Anonymous said…

6:08 – 6: 10 PM





“…cruising the web all day to stalk”

Ah…the pot only *wished that he could be blacker…that’s why he could never sack her.

Poor guy. So inflated with rage that he couldn’t “tap that ass” that he has to take his frustrations out on people anonymously over the internet – big bully syndrome – all the while speciously pretending that he doesn’t give a damn and deluded enough to think that anyone with half of a brain would actually believe him!

You must have just been flipping through those internet channels at the public library (or mental ward) and just happened to land on “Saratoga in Decline”

What was that rhyme again? “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me.”

Or was it? “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but the fire and brimstone will eventually burn you?”

Or was it? “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but karma is a bitch.”

AUGUST 8, 2011 7:11 PM









Anonymous said…

Hey Mr. Tighe, why not post everyone’s location? Seems only fair that if you can single out certain people and make them targets why not publicize everyone?





AUGUST 8, 2011 7:20 PM









Anonymous said…

@5:22





I know girls who take part in GDB, who I’ve spoken to personally about NXIVM. They think NXIVM is a complete joke which none of them take seriously and make fun of it as much of you and others in this blog do. My point is, if Kristin is working on making these girls fellow NXIVM members she’s doing a piss ass poor job at it.

When GDB first started, I along with many others were on high alert about it and it’s attachment to NXIVM. Reason why that statement was released. Trust me when I say, if I see anything fishy, I along with many other people will have no issue in speaking out against it.

Also GBD hasn’t done a workshop in years, the site is barely updated, besides a few blog posts here and there, none are done by either Kristin or Kendra as far as I can see.

PS: Are 6:08 and 6:09 trolls?

AUGUST 8, 2011 7:23 PM









Hey Kristin Fans!!! said…

If you’re still not convinced that your beloved ‘Kreuk The Kook’ is a full-on, active member of NXIVM, why don’t you ask her yourself?





Kristin Kreuk (evening phone #) 778-998-1692

Phone her, email her, contact her via social networks, whatever. Ask her if it’s true.

You are her fans and you have every right to know if she is involved in a cult that hurts people.

AUGUST 8, 2011 8:00 PM









Anonymous said…

The day has passed and the blog is still going strong. Ergo, Stevie boy is offically Steve Decaf for evermore.





AUGUST 8, 2011 8:20 PM









Anonymous said…

Regarding the comment where they mention the Mexicos Ex President Carlos Salinas, and her wife Cecilia Occelli as well as their daughter Cecilia Salinas Occeli, as well as their son Emiliano Salinas, who co-owns Executive Success in Mexico with Banamex´s (a mexican very powerful bank) owners son Alejandro Betancourt. They are promoting Keith as a reknown scientist and philosopher in Mexico, and are more than selling the programls, they are doing a “movement” against violence, which is funny, considering that Salinas de Gortari is not famouse really for the currency crash, but more likely because he killed a cardinal a presidential candidate, a congressman, his own brother in law who was secretary to the official party PRI, and also head druglord of the gulf cartel in Mexico. Looks like they feel at home with this sociopath “Vanguard”. They are one of the most hated families in Mexico, and whats worrying is what are they trying to do with this alleged movement against violence? considering where they come from and who is the head of this movement(Vanguard).





AUGUST 8, 2011 10:56 PM









Businesses run by NXIVM coaches said…

Here are some businesses that are owned and operated by the NXIVM cult’s coaches.





Natalia Gaviria’s “Cook-Life Catering”

203 Grand Street #20 New York, NY 10013

http://cook-life.com

John Fox’s “Sustainable Fox”

394 Broadway, Floor 5, New York NY 10013

http://sustainablefox.com

Bryan Hayes’s “Medota Electric”

4101 Nichols Road, Suite 100 Eagan, MN 55122

http://mendotaelectric.com

Gene Gresh’s “Pioneer Health Center”

520 Hartford Tpke. Vernon, CT 06066

http://www.pioneerhealthcenter.com

Pat Maloney’s “Aquila Weatherization Solutions”

4503 Duanesburg Churches Rd. Delanson, NY 12053

http://www.topix.com/yp/delanson-ny/LC8KU2Q11NH8E28Ve-aquila-weatherization-solution

Kristin Kreuk and Kendra Voth’s “Girls By Design”

PO Box #19158 Fourth Ave RPO Vancouver BC V6K 4R8

http://girlsbydesign.com

AUGUST 8, 2011 11:04 PM









Anonymous said…

NXIVM Jeopardy (Part 3):





Answer: 2%.

Question: (Scroll down)

Question: Percentaage of attorneys in Albany who are not laughing their asses off at Decaf’s inability to stifle John.

Special note to Steveie: I’ve signed up for Pilates classes with your wife and I intend to do this at least twice a week until I get to fuck her.

AUGUST 8, 2011 11:07 PM









Anonymous said…

these people are only idealists. they will not ‘take over’ anything or threaten life. The intellect is so forthcoming, it makes life into daily retributions, disguised among the expectations and assumptions overlooked by your ‘being’, saturated by interpersonal mechanisms designed to uncover motives in ‘weak minded’ individuals to create a ‘savior’ mindest when you work through the issues with another cluesless person that has ‘rank’. thats all it is. Someone pay me $5000 and I will tell you why.





AUGUST 8, 2011 11:13 PM









Ben lives on said…

Fuckface wrote

“Hey Mr. Tighe, why not post everyone’s location? Seems only fair that if you can single out certain people and make them targets why not publicize everyone?”

I tell you asshole I’m at the Horse sales trying to shake some change out of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum for SPAC, and I keep getting phone alerts telling me some demented fan of Kristin Kreuk has again posted defending the little trollop again and again.





So I tell him and he says Kreuk who? You Americans are crazy. Yes we are Sheikh yes we are.

Now I spend all my time and energy trying to stop a cult while helping my beloved Saratoga in my spare time.

So I get home and read the comments I’ve been allowing and I read fuckface who seems to think I made people “targets’

Well I’ll tell you, I sleep with a loaded AK,I can’t use Air Conditioning because I leave my bedroom windows open to listen for scumbags in my lot. Yes I’ve had them and once they tried to break in but their current trick is to leave roofing nails under my tires .

Now I receive an e-mail telling me that Emiliano Salinas, son of the most corrupt presidents of all time in Mexico Carlos Salinas de Gortari. {A little background. In May 2009 former Mexican President Miguel de la Madrid, accused Salinas de Gortari and his family of stealing millions of dollars from public spending. He went on to say the Salinas Family had close links with the drug cartels and mafia. In 1995, Swiss authorities discovered more than $100 million stashed in the European bank accounts of Carlos Salinas’s brother Raul. He has said repeatedly that he knew nothing of the wealth stockpiled by Raul while the older Salinas was working as a midlevel civil servant. The older Salinas was convicted of complicity in a political assassination. } is pissed because I outed him. I’m also told that he will be at V-week with some of the nastiest bodyguards in the world. To fucking bad, this is America; it’s a public fucking road in NY that runs through a non-profit YMCA. I plan to be their if you or your family don’t wish to be seen stay out of public view. Just to show how intimidated I am here’s the full list of every Salinas who ever took a NXIVM class. Now some fucking clown says I’ve made people targets. For whom the fucking IRS. Over 10’000 people have taken NXIVM courses but less than 50 have even been a coach. Being a coach is a difficult process that entails 100’s of hours and tens of thousands of dollars. They are the Navy Seals of NXIVM and be glad I didn’t publish their home addresses. The only target here is me

Now to the Salinas family. Don’t like seeing your name? Blame your brother

Salinas Daniela 7288

Salina Maria de los An 8306

Salinas Monica Regina3886

Salinas Olinda 4706

Salinas Salvador4020

Salinas Victoria E7395

Salinas Beltran Valeria 7227

Salinas Beltrán Paulina7228

Salinas Cardenas Juan 3159

Salinas de León Roberto Carlos 7200

Salinas de Lozano Martha 6204

Salinas de Sánchez Verónica Marcel 7185

Salinas de Santos Chiquis2031

Salinas Esparza Agustin Andres6737

Salinas Fernandez Valentin 6968

Salinas Garcia Adrian 7131

Salinas Garza Gerardo 4292

Salinas Lagarde Carolina 6327

Salinas Occelli Cecilia 2687

Salinas Occelli Emiliano 2766

Salinas Occelli Juan Cristobal 3251

Salinas Palasagua Juan Jose 3334

Salinas Sada Ninfa 4932

AUGUST 8, 2011 11:14 PM









Anonymous said…

I’m going to assume now you aren’t being rude, you are just not reading the posts correctly.





Which Kristin Kreuk fan is defending her over and over again? I fail to see those posts. At least in regards to her involvement with NXIVM. No one here has denied any such thing. We (KK fans) all knew that long before you started reporting about NXIVM, we’ve known since about 2007.

Now what comes to question is if her business Girls By Design is affiliated with the group. There’s no proof that it is… is it possible? Yes. But is it fact? No.

I truly wish you would stop with the name calling, it comes off very unprofessional and it’ll only make people not take anything you say seriously.

The more you name call and throw insults, the more I lose respect for you… which again taints what you’re trying to do here which I personally support.

Regardless how ape shit crazy NXIVM is, at least the members are nice people when you come into contact with you. You win people with kindness.

AUGUST 8, 2011 11:33 PM









Anonymous said…

I meant — when you come into contact with them*





AUGUST 8, 2011 11:36 PM









Ben lives on said…

“Regardless how ape shit crazy NXIVM is, at least the members are nice people when you come into contact with you”





Maybe when your wife is lying on the floor calling 911 and I’m grabbing a gun at 3am waiting for shadows outside my windows to bust down the front door or your lying in a hospital wondering if you where poisoned or screamed at in a Café by a crazy NXIVM bitch or told by Sate Police that NXIVM said I was a terrorist who wanted to poison the water of Silver Bay you might have a different opinion of NXIVM “Coaches”. Personally every NXIVM coach can go fuck themselves

AUGUST 8, 2011 11:41 PM









God works in Mysterious ways said…

John I like the fact that you still have that ghetto mentality you learned in public housing{I mean that in a good way}

They hit you, you hit back.

They push, you shove

Balls John sometimes I think you’re the only man left with a set.





AUGUST 8, 2011 11:46 PM









Ben lives on said…

Time for bed children. I will post the over night comments in the morning, now I will go to sleep and wonder if those “nice people” might try to break in tonight.

My favorite guru is Mikhail Kalashnikov.

Thank god for him.





AUGUST 8, 2011 11:50 PM









Anonymous said…

That’s completely fair that you feel that way, but I still don’t believe there’s any need to insult people just because their fans of one of the NXIVM coaches and or say and imply things that aren’t true about them.





Like I perviously said, we were fans long before she was part of this group, until I see proof of her actually harming someone… I can’t hate the girl. She’s been nothing but nice to her fans throughout the years. Also as far as I can see, she has yet to recruit one of her fans into the group.

Until then, I won’t pass too much judgement, not that I haven’t already.

With that I bid you goodnight!

AUGUST 9, 2011 12:02 AM









Anonymous said…

Anonymous 7:23 PM said=

I know girls who take part in GDB, who I’ve spoken to personally about NXIVM. They think NXIVM is a complete joke which none of them take seriously and make fun of it as much of you and others in this blog do. My point is, if Kristin is working on making these girls fellow NXIVM members she’s doing a piss ass poor job at it.





While JT and some commenters may use satire and humor to skewer Raniere and his minions, it’s quite obvious that NXIVM isn’t much of a ‘joke’ in and of itself. Listen to the stories of Kristin Snyder, or Toni Natalie, or Susan Dones, or John Tighe, or Becca Friedman or Barbara Bouchey and tell me if you still think NXIVM is a ‘joke.’

I can forgive 15 year old girls who are too lazy to do some cursory research for thinking that NXIVM is a ‘joke.’

Grownups, not so much.

Anonymous 7:23 PM said=

When GDB first started, I along with many others were on high alert about it and it’s attachment to NXIVM. Reason why that statement was released. Trust me when I say, if I see anything fishy, I along with many other people will have no issue in speaking out against it.

So I should assume that you realize that Girls By Design quite liberally incorporates basic NXIVM concepts and even NXIVM lingo into their various online offerings to young girls? Clearly, any one with even a basic understanding of how NXIVM works would instantly recognize that there is indeed something ‘fishy’ with GBD.

Anonymous 7:23 PM said=

Also GBD hasn’t done a workshop in years, the site is barely updated, besides a few blog posts here and there, none are done by either Kristin or Kendra as far as I can see.

Both of their names are STILL all over their website and blog. Unlike Keith Raniere, who has claimed to be nothing more than a ‘conceptual founder’ of NXIVM, Kristin and Kendra are unquestionably and inarguably the current and active founders. owners and leaders of Girls By Design. Only an fool or a fuckin’ idiot would claim otherwise.

AUGUST 9, 2011 12:06 AM









Anonymous said…

Rock on John…Rock on…





AUGUST 9, 2011 12:06 AM









Anonymous said…

NXIVM Jeopardy (part 4):





Answer: Mexico, Ole!

Question: (Scroll Down)

Question: Were does the money come from that is in ALL of those NXIVM P.O. Boxes hiding ALL over the Albany area ?

AUGUST 9, 2011 12:25 AM









Anonymous said…

John, don’t let NXIVM is make you look bad or paranoid. Yes, you have every right to defend yourself. If someone came into my house and threatened my family, they’d be dead before they hit the ground. If they tried to poison me, and I survived, they’d awaken the silent, predatory assassin who attacks in the dark and from when and where they least expect it.





But the more you go on verbal rampages against those who want the same thing as you (the break up of NXIVM, with Raniere and company being brought to justice for what they’ve done) just because they ask a question, or have differing opinions concerning certain members, the more it puts you into a negative light, that further serves NXIVM’s agenda. You already have some potent enemies. Don’t lose your allies. They’re never going to support NXIVM, but you’ll lose their positive support. An intellectual argument will always look better than any type verbally abusive confrontation, in print, on television, on the internet, or face to face. I’m not against satire at all. Even though it contains amounts of ridicule, the latter is based on intellectual argumentation. Comedy is typically laced with outrage that was created due to feelings of injustice.

Aren’t you aware that cults fucking brainwash their members? So many of them are victims themselves. They aren’t the perpetrators. They can eventually become the latter because that’s what cults do to their members. But, some of the members are simply psychologically and physiologically impaired to leave due the techniques they use. The only reason someone would be defending such and such person against your diatribes is because they care for the person, want them out, and don’t want you to further push them back in. Don’t you think family members of people would be hurt if you railed against their loved ones, while wanting exactly the same thing as you?

Some people go into these groups relying on those whom they trust. And, although before this blog existed there was some limited information out there, some people are open minded, and when their family member or friend tells them “come on, just try it” and they go, and their psychological profile, not through any fault of their own, just happens to fit those who are the most susceptible, they’ve effectively been reeled in. That’s why people like Rick Ross used to be forced to use cult deprogramming techniques that required physical removal and isolation.

So, the fact that you’ve put all of this information out there is extremely helpful for those who may have considered joining such a group and should be lauded. Knowledge is power. Just calm down, relax, and make sure you know who your enemies are before you push away a potential ally.

Yes. By all means, go on verbal rampages against VanFraud, Preject, the Bronfman brats, and inner core NXIVM members, those you know with certainty the type of things that they’ve done. We need that. We trust you. Take them to school.

But, please know who your enemies are, and who are the ones that support you.

AUGUST 9, 2011 5:39 AM









Anonymous said…

As an ex-nxivm coach I agree with John that KK is indeed a cult fanatic. Being a coach in nxivm is an elite and valued position that must be maintained by vigorous quotas. In Germany in the thirties there were millions of Germans but few Nazi party members. The same with NXIVM,and KK is one of them.

John has produced proof that KK is indeed a high level nxivn recruiter and he should be praised for that and not condemned because it shatters the little world of KK’s groupies.





The ball is in their court now to prove she isn’t but we all know they can’t so they will blame John for showing them the proof.

AUGUST 9, 2011 9:35 AM









Anonymous said…

I don’t like NXIVM, but even I know that one who is an ex-NXIVM coach would not say something like “it shatters the little world of KK’s groupies.”





Regardless, let’s assume you’re telling the truth. John has provided *evidence* that she has been a member of NXIVM because she appears on a list that he obtained from somewhere. On that list she is effectively a *leaf* node at the coaching level, but not specified as the coach of anyone. She is listed as having referred a few people and is therefore not a *leaf* node for referrals, but that is a different story. Anyone can refer someone to NXIVM, even somebody who has taken just one course.

Is the list actually week old, or did he just obtain the list a week ago? Is there a date specified on the list, or is it just marked as “current” NXIVM members, and therefore could have been printed at any time, six months, a year, two years, etc. ago?

These are questions that could be answered to further solidify the evidence.

Any Kristin Kreuk “groupie” has no power to prove that she isn’t in it. One can only ask and hope for a response.

But, as of now, assuming we find John as absolutely credible, she currently exists as a NXIVM member (at least), and to any Kristin Kreuk “groupie”, that is a shame.

AUGUST 9, 2011 10:22 AM









Anonymous said…

“While JT and some commenters may use satire and humor to skewer Raniere and his minions, it’s quite obvious that NXIVM isn’t much of a ‘joke’ in and of itself. Listen to the stories of Kristin Snyder, or Toni Natalie, or Susan Dones, or John Tighe, or Becca Friedman or Barbara Bouchey and tell me if you still think NXIVM is a ‘joke.’





I can forgive 15 year old girls who are too lazy to do some cursory research for thinking that NXIVM is a ‘joke.’

Grownups, not so much.”

My point is, these girls won’t give NXIVM the benefit of the doubt to ever join, which is what some of you are worried about, correct? They don’t find NXIVM awe inspiring or feel it’s anything they want to be apart of.

As I said before, if that’s something Kristin and Kendra are trying to do with GBD, they’re doing a poor job at selling the idea of NXIVM to these girls.

Of course, it’s possible they’ve fail to do so because of all the negatively that surrounds the cult, that these girls have been made aware of, due to other KK fans who’ve told them to be careful. That Kristin and Kendra had to stall trying to sell NXIVM to them. It’s completely possible.

“So I should assume that you realize that Girls By Design quite liberally incorporates basic NXIVM concepts and even NXIVM lingo into their various online offerings to young girls? Clearly, any one with even a basic understanding of how NXIVM works would instantly recognize that there is indeed something ‘fishy’ with GBD.”

As I said, when it was first released I believe it had something to do with NXIVM, I like to give people the benefit of the doubt and not assume they’re compete liars when they say it’s not.

But thus far they haven’t done anything that would make me assume they’re recruiting girls via GBD. Now if you have that proof, please do share. I would love to see it and would have zero issue with passing it along.

Because outside from that, now we’re just speculating things that aren’t founded in truth and that’s what this blog is all about, finding the truth, not assuming something that’s taking place when its not. Correct?

“Both of their names are STILL all over their website and blog. Unlike Keith Raniere, who has claimed to be nothing more than a ‘conceptual founder’ of NXIVM, Kristin and Kendra are unquestionably and inarguably the current and active founders. owners and leaders of Girls By Design. Only an fool or a fuckin’ idiot would claim otherwise.”

Not once did I say otherwise about their names being on the site. I stated they haven’t done a workshop in years, the site hardly ever updated and there’s only a few blogs here and there by people who aren’t them.

My point in all that, is if they’re trying to use GBD as a tool to recruit young girls to NXIVM, they are doing a poor job at selling the site with all it’s lack of actively, to attract these girls to join the site, to then gain their trust and then inspire them to join NXIVM.

AUGUST 9, 2011 11:06 AM









Anonymous said…

Cults give celebrities instant VIP status without need for qualifiers.





Trick learned by the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi

More powerful technique than ever.

So Kristin Kreuk is she in or out? Depends totally on what is good for her career. Truth is irrelevant.

AUGUST 9, 2011 11:39 AM









NXIVM actresses are called something different in my book said…

The fact that the Whore Goddess Miss Kreuk is on this list — complete with a rank — proves that the past lies perpetuated by her star struck groupies (with teenage level brains) are exposed as just that–lies.





The past claims of “she’s not really heavily involved” in the nxivm cult are now shown as being total BS. This is a list of RECRUITERS!

She would not have acheived the listed rank unless she RECRUITED others into the fold.

Wake up, you TV addict. Your BS has been exposed, in black & white fashion.

Now go back to writing your puppy love messages on her fan page. I wouldn’t be surprised if you’re on her security detail’s Stalker list.

AUGUST 9, 2011 12:13 PM









Anonymous said…

I don’t believe anyone said she was not “heavily involved.” Her fans have known for quite some time that she’s been involved with NXIVM. It’s commonplace knowledge among them.





The question is, is she still involved?

AUGUST 9, 2011 1:12 PM









Anonymous said…

@1:12





She’s clearly still involved and I honestly believe she’ll remain involved until something dramatically happens that makes her want to leave. I doubt that’ll ever happen. NXIVM caters to their “name” members who have the pockets to support the group.

AUGUST 9, 2011 1:49 PM









Holy shit !!! SFMPE’s back again !!! said…

Reading all this anti-Kristin “Rank : Yellow, 2 stripes” Kreuk posts makes me so depressed !!!





Why are you all so mean to Kristin “Rank : Yellow, 2 stripes” Kreuk ?

Let me explain you, Kreukie-Fan prototype : All that she wears during her “intensives” with THE master himself is her yellow scarf with two stripes.

Look : Yellow scarf -> [========] <- With two stripes

It ain’t that complicated, dude !

Thanks God that Nicky Clyne’s, Allison Mack’s, etc. fans don’t know about this blog !!! It’s already such a mess !!!

I know all about Kristin Kreuk, my man !!! => She’s a 30 yo virgin and she’s doing a sociological study on cults, you didn’t get it ? She involved herself in a destructive cult and she created GBD to get attention about destructive cults problem !!! In fact, she isn’t human, she’s the Sociological Studies On Destructive Cults FAIRY, duuuude !!!

We will never know anything about Kristin Kreuk nor another famous female devotee here or anywhere else. Trying to know or assuming is a loss of time. The only way to get “factual data” would be to hire a PI and to spy her. That’s called STALKINGand it’s a crime…

All that is perspirating about her (or Cline/Mack/etc.) is only edulcorated P-R stuff.

All that you read about her is just a big bunch of lies, that’s called MARKETING !

In another hand, the information John just put on his site is “factual” and accurate “data”.

I’m sorry, but the freshest and the most revelant information that you get about her is that she ranked “Yellow scarf, two stripes”.

Just bear it in your mind : Yellow scarf, two stripes.

What do you want more ? What do you need to know ? This is NOT P-R stuff, it’s the only real thing that you know about her : Yellow scarf, two stripes !

Is it that hard ?

We don’t need to hask her, we just get the information from a members database.

What John posted is an edited print out of a database.

The database itself is a logistic tool used by NXIVM.

Why Kristin Kreuk’s fans are still trying to deny it here in ?YELLOW SCARF, TWO STRIPES !!!

You have a little idea how much money, time and efforts she spent in the “program” to get this rank !

This is not an accident ! You don’t get trapped accidentally to a process that drives you to the yellow scarf, two stripes rank !!!

So what ?

That’s right that they are some rude jokes about her in this forum, but they are other places where jokes about her are grubbier, frankly !!!

In another forum (a men’s magazine forum if I remember correctly), I found a post about her casting in Mission Impossible 4. It was like : Mission Impossible 4 ? With her in the cast it sounds more like a porn movie : Mission Impossible 4 -> DVDA…

If you’re brave and you want to fight KK haters, you souldn’t lose your time here in !!!

Hehe : Mission Impossible 4 – 4 c*cks, 4 stripes ! LOL

Well, erm… Sorry for being that rude…

But it’s laughable that among the claimed 400’000 members you are only caring about one that doesn’t give a microscopic fuck about you !

Now, not a mental health link !!! A mEntAl iLlNeSs one !!!

AUGUST 9, 2011 2:22 PM









Anonymous said…

@1:49 PM





Yep. Apparently, it’s all about the money.

Collect all the money you can so Vanguard can sleep late into day, play post midnight volleyball games, have sex whenever he wants, and pretty much sit on his ass all day and do nothing pretending that he actually is doing something spewing his intellectually vapid nonsense.

Such ethical people.

AUGUST 9, 2011 3:14 PM









Anonymous said…

@ 12:25 AM





CASH IN P.O. BOXES + Corrupt Foreign Government leaders and/or wealthy members in NXIVM + Cult run businesses including nonprofits + Vanfraud’s money luring philosophy on greed and tax evasion = High Potential they are illegally transporting and/or money laundering, along with evading U.S. taxes!

Hope your info on the P.O. boxes is with proper authorities.

AUGUST 9, 2011 5:09 PM









Anonymous said…

NXIVM Jeopardy:





Answer: $9.95

Scroll down for Question…

Question: How much does Billy-the-Troll Savino spems each week for his home hair dye kits? Rumor has it that if you take away all the dye he’d only be 5’2” instead of his present 5’4″.

AUGUST 9, 2011 5:41 PM









Anonymous said…

”

Thanks God that Nicky Clyne’s, Allison Mack’s, etc. fans don’t know about this blog !!!”





They aren’t pretty enough to have dedicated fans =D

AUGUST 9, 2011 7:36 PM









Time to update some Wikipedia pages? said…

I’ve noticed that the Wikipedia pages of five NXIVM coaches need updating.





Sarah Edmondson (Wikipedia)

rank: Orange, 1 stripes

referred by: Teah Banks

day & eve: 604-677-2463

Mark Hildreth (Wikipedia)

rank: Orange, 0 stripes

referred by: Tony Dean Smith

cell: 604-218-4176

Nicki Clyne (Wikipedia)

rank: Yellow, 4 stripes

referred by: Sarah J Edmondson

day: 310-500-6347

cell: 310-500-6347

Alison Mack (Wikipedia)

rank: Yellow, Edge, 2 stripes

referred by: Kristin Laura Kreuk

day: 604-739-0696

cell: 778-835-8542

Kristin Kreuk (Wikipedia)

rank: Yellow, 2 stripes

referred by: Mark Hildreth

eve: 778-998-1692

AUGUST 9, 2011 7:38 PM









Anonymous said…

The only reason GirlsByDesign has done NOTHING is because it’s run by 2 flakes. FLAKES.





That is the type of person who joins a group like this: A Flake.

Look at all the half assed projects and websites started by NXIVM. never updated, never elaborated upon, just a few webpages and that’s it.

There aren’t that many people like Tom Cruise out there, maniacs with loads of dedication and energy to accomplish what they put their minds to. Too bad for them, Scientology snatched him up years ago.

This is why NXIVM will NEVER be the huge threat they hope and this blog fears they will be. They’re just too incompetent and their members are too stupid and lazy. They sit around quoting Ghandi while Raniere slurps the gross juices off his fingers, smelling hard as he flicks his little pecker.

Scientologists are bother people in the fucking street! Get off your asses, shitty c-list actors! Your leader demands more money and flexible nubiles!

AUGUST 9, 2011 7:46 PM









Anonymous said…

@7:46 It’s true, they seem to get these bright ideas to do things but they never ever seem to go completely go through with them to the point of becoming successful.





AUGUST 9, 2011 8:48 PM









Anonymous said…

@ 8:48 which is strange because that’s what the stupid group claims to teach people to do!





AUGUST 9, 2011 9:40 PM









Would give my left nut to sniff Kristin Kreuk panties said…

Yea like the circle jerk A Cappella Innovations whose you tube videos were so fucking hilarious. They spend a year planning and promoting shit then when no one shows up they declare it a great success and forget it ever happened, Schizoid man





AUGUST 9, 2011 10:18 PM









Ayn Rands commie brother said…

I think Kristin Kreuk was at that and sat on Keith’s lap.{not sure if they were both nude}





AUGUST 9, 2011 10:23 PM









PoetExtraOrdinaire said…

Your self-esteem cracks won’t work anymore prick

One day you’ll learn that life can be the ultimate dick

Just when you least expect it

It will start to get hectic

You’ll begin to wonder why, with such bad “luck” you were infected?

Why the anonymity of the internet didn’t keep you protected

Then things will start to crumble

Slowly down a long hill you’ll start to tumble

Then all hell will break loose

You’ll begin to choke, but you can’t fight that invisible noose

Surrounding you even now is your hell

Something you cannot escape or quell

Stop acting like you’re not a fraud

There is no escape from God, except to God

It will all soon come around

Then you’ll realize what you’ve found

That you’re flying off a cliff into a big ditch

Into the jaws of karma, who can be such a big bitch





AUGUST 9, 2011 10:43 PM









Anonymous said…

Ya wanna really know why John and we are standing against Keith Raniere? It is because he is a tried and true and known child molester! …Steal some rich bitches trust funds, whatever, persecute a few, ex-lover, jealous bitches, however, but Raniere, Vanfraud, when it comes to your disregard for the future of our Mommies, AND our economy too…FUCK YOU! And Steve Coffee, Ca-fe, fuck you, too! And Crockett, with you and your, “I don’t care how ya bring ’em but Bringham Young!”





To hell with you. John is on to the next pedophile revelation, guess what, it goes beyond the Catholics, yep, the Mormon’s EVEN, too, and why do we think these Mormon assholes are fighting so hard to protect one who, tho even more evil than they, they believe is a barrier to their own discovery?

Whatever. Just something to think about. Maybe even too much justification, beyond money, for these assholes to defend the likes of Raniere.

Coffee must know what’s goin’ on. Yes. And, tryin’ to preempt it. That is JUST SICK!

Well, mebbe, hope not but, then again, so, the Bronfman “girls” are old enuff to not (or mebbe) have their lives destroyed by it like so many others.

But what did it take if not a Patty Hearst?

Sorry.

AUGUST 9, 2011 10:59 PM









Ben lives on said…

To PoetExtraOrdinaire

Friends don’t let friends blog drunk





to August 9, 2011 10:59 PM

Chill Chief,remember little North Viet-Nam kicked America’s ass. Took a lot of time but they were patient.I love Viet Nam and I love its people. I always find the fact that these peaceful people became blood thirsty killers and defeated the USA whose stated purpose was to liberate and educate and bring them democracy. I guess the Vietnamese didn’t see it that way.I spend a lot of time thinking about my trips to Nam{after the war I am not a veteran} as I tried to understand that paradox.

NXIVM is like the US was, all powerful but befuddled by a smaller,weaker but much more motivated force fighting on its own turf and on its own terms.

Micheal Collins wrote in Ireland’s battle against England, to go one and one with a greater military force is suicidal.Hồ Chí Minh studied Collins tactics against the British and used his theories to developed his own tactics against the Japs,and then the French and finally against the USA. North Vietnam General Vo Nguyen Giap also was a fan of IRA tactics in the Irish rebellion after the failed Easter uprising when the IRA took on the British Army head on.

This is a gorilla war against a wealthy superpower but if history teaches me anything,that very fact is my best weapon.

AUGUST 9, 2011 11:46 PM









PoetExtraOrdinaire said…

I have never sipped a drink in my life. Regardless, let’s concentrate on getting the bad guys, ok?





It’s been mentioned here since late last year – maybe even earlier – that Raniere is a pedophile/pervert who’s been sexually abusive of minors among other lewd acts.

Let’s focus on getting that verifiable information to authorities as quickly as possible (if it hasn’t been) or helping to get it straightened out so that it can be prosecuted to the fullest extend of the law, so the cult will fall apart – after all, *that is the goal*, right? – instead of giving anonymous idiots more opportunities to embarrass themselves by abusing the original intent of the principle of “the right to free speech”, a principle that has never been absolute and has always been subject to limitations.

I’m all for the latter, but when the principle was established by the founding fathers, it applied to the right to speak one’s mind in defiance of tyranny, not the right to arbitrarily say whatever one wanted in lieu of human dignity. The latter I’ve on a few occasions failed to adhere to – and every time regretted as a result – due to the dragon fire of justice that sometimes rears its pretty little head without its leash of self-control. In the 1700s they didn’t have the internet – duh – where people could fire off aspersions at people from thousands a miles away onto a public forum from the relative safety of their log cabins. Most likely if someone became abusive in such a manner to a cherished wife, mother, sister or daughter, slandering them as a whore or the like, among other things, it was face to face, or through a messenger, or another medium, authored or left anonymous (the latter typically quickly soon discovered), resulting in most likely a severe beat down, tar and feather, hanging, or a possible duel to the death. I believe that still happens today.

Here, we fight fire with fire, in a more poetic way.

AUGUST 10, 2011 12:36 AM









Anonymous said…

fucking Mark Hildreth.





AUGUST 10, 2011 3:43 AM









Anonymous said…

To 3:43 AM…Yuck….Why would you want to do that????





AUGUST 10, 2011 9:02 AM









Anonymous said…

Hey, John, please post the schedule for Vanguard Week. Maybe we can put together an anti-NXIVM flash mob for one of the main events????





AUGUST 10, 2011 9:31 AM









AaaAAAaaaaaAAaaAAArrrrGH ! said…

@3:43 @9:02 LOLOLOL !!!





That’s right ! It sounds like a strongly reduced wishlist !!! YUCK !!!!

AUGUST 10, 2011 11:16 AM









Hold the phone! said…

Wait….V-Week stands for VANGUARD Week? Since when? I thought it was VAJAZZLE Week. Now what am I going to do with all these little crystals I bought? Crap….





AUGUST 10, 2011 12:00 PM









Anonymous said…

Those attending V week are for sure more than ever feeling righteous about the folks posting nasty stories about them.





Their Keith Raniere induced

persecution complex will add to the effect of the week’s training since the techniques Raniere uses are based on stimulating primal fears that only he can allay. Typical cult.

Everything Keith Raniere teaches is fear based. No science whatsover.

AUGUST 10, 2011 1:45 PM









Anonymous said…

@1:45 PM





That’s why one has to be wary of the possibility that the people posting the nasty comments and attacking members are the inner core of the cult itself, including the duplicitous Raniere. A cult leader lives by one rule only, and that is whatever furthers his agenda. There is no concept of submitting to a higher set of standards or principles that when broken, can be used *against* the self. It’s why Raniere can never suffer from an “ethical breach” even when it’s obvious to others that he breaks rules that he requires those lesser than him to adhere to, e.g. “Why does it matter if Raniere is sleeping around and you didn’t know about it? He’s the most ethical man in the world. Do you own his penis?” Having a different set of rules is not a problem. However, the leader is supposed to be held to a higher standard and have stricter obligations and harsher punishment when broken, if the rules are different. The rules aren’t supposed to dynamically change at whim.

Cults also live by two sets of ethical standards. One for outsiders and even their own members, and one for their followers, i.e. inner core.

AUGUST 10, 2011 3:03 PM









Anonymous said…

3:03

good points

cults don’t work facts, like Kristin Kreuk cannot answer up front is she a recruiter or isn’t she?





Cults like to weasel their way around answers. Ergo the beauty is coy about her continued involvement. Suits her purpose not to be truthful.

AUGUST 10, 2011 4:34 PM









Nut Patrol said…

A simple question to the Kristin Kreuk fanboy:





Why would anyone consider themselves to be a ‘fan’ of this woman? As in: what is there to admire about her?

I get the “I’d like to get in her pants part” — and I am sure that is part of it. But, unless you are totally delusional (a strong possibility from what we read here from you), you know that the chances of your having sex with her is negative zero.

So with that being off the table, we’re back to the WHY do you admire this zombie whore?

What has she accomplished? What does she stand for? What does she advocate that makes her worthy of your sympathies?

It amazes me that there are losers like you in this world.

AUGUST 10, 2011 5:56 PM









Anonymous said…

@5:56 PM





Why the fuck do you care?

If she’s such a “zombie whore”, why are you seeking to know so much from the loser who is her admirer?

For your own edification?

Of course not.

You can only kill two birds with one stone, if you have a stone to throw with in the first place.

Otherwise you simply look the fool.

To seek knowledge from a “fool” makes the one seeking look like even more of a fool.

Especially when the “fool” knows that the intent of the seeker.

A diatribe to make oneself feel better by putting down others only works if the latter actually feels as if he’s been humiliated. And the latter only works if he lacks self-esteem.

So, perhaps when one day you grow up, maybe the third grader, bully mentality might grow out of you.

Or perhaps you’ll simply remain as transparent as they come.

AUGUST 10, 2011 7:21 PM









Anonymous said…

@7:21





blah blah blah

phoney talk

are you Raniere?

sound like his blah blah blah

AUGUST 10, 2011 7:54 PM









Anonymous said…

@7:54





“are you Raniere?”

That’s your best insult yet!

AUGUST 10, 2011 10:03 PM









Anonymous said…

Local Authorities do have the pedophile information on Raniere, as does a major local news source. Why they are apparently sitting on it is anyone’s guess. John, bless him, is holding out for now so as not to scoop the stories and allow maximum reach. But those of us who have long awaited justice are wearing thin on patience.





It is particularly disturbing to see the likes of Coffee, who obviously knows the truth, attempting to preempt the storm on his bought-out radio show.

Perhaps, he should have repped Warren Jeffs. Maybe with Raniere, Coffee will have his chance.

AUGUST 11, 2011 1:19 AM









Anonymous said…

@GNIKKA from Vancouver, BC, on twitter writes:





“Class doesn’t only teach me about ME – but gives me an intense understanding of others. Kristen Kreuk is my coach… Word.”

@TrinAzZz from Toronto, CA responds:

kristen kreuk? What is…this… She used to be my idol. I got green contatcs cause of her.

So, yes, it appears that Kristin Kreuk is a coach and an enabler of Raniere.

The credibility of John has been once again verified.

You told me to translate this in Russian: “Когда-нибудь все будет раскрыта”

“Sometime (or soon) it will all be revealed”

I hope so John. I’ve wasted too much time and been shown a lack of sensitivity and integrity from one I would have never expected.

“Judgement belongs to God. He has commanded that you worship none but Him. That is the right way of life, but most people do not know.”

Peace.

AUGUST 11, 2011 5:06 AM









Ben lives on said…

Your eyes are truely open.Rejoice for now you are free





AUGUST 11, 2011 9:02 AM









Anonymous said…

And the truth will set you free.





And Thats all the evident anyone would need to see that KK is still involved.

AUGUST 11, 2011 12:56 PM









Anonymous said…

Have you looked on LinkedIn for these people? I know Raniere and Sara Bronfman are there.





AUGUST 11, 2011 3:18 PM









Anonymous said…

“Have you looked on LinkedIn for these people? I know Raniere and Sara Bronfman are there.”





Kendra Voth is there too.

AUGUST 11, 2011 4:04 PM









Anonymous said…

Linkedin sucks





WOT

Nothing comes of being on their but wasting your time and others.

AUGUST 12, 2011 5:36 AM









Anonymous said…

Interesting information. I looked into this as a family member is apparently one of these people in your list and in this inner circle. We were wondering how she was funding the construction of her new house in Clifton Park.Seems clear enough to me now. Oh, and her planned trip to Guatemala. Think I have some reading to do…





DECEMBER 8, 2011 5:26 PM









Anonymous said…

Jenn L Maclean Angus is a mother of three children under the age of 10. She lives in Vancouver to pursue a pretty non-existent, mediocre television acting career (about one bit part tv credit a year and a few tv commericals – certainly not worth abandoning your kids for and she’s not making any real money at if when you look at her resume) and ESP/Ethical Arts Vancouver (she’s the admin assistant and Sarah’s personal assistant). The kids have been left in Kelowna (4 hours drive away from Vancouver) with their father who is clearly the stable and responsible adult. She’s a parachute mum who goes on and one about how important her kids are yet is letting them grow out without a mother witnessing their day-to-day lives. She shows up like a weekend parent. Gee, sounds like a lot of other women involved in NXIVM. I guess the cult can justify that she’s following her dream of Hollywood stardom at age 35 rather than following through on the responsibilities of being a real parent. (She’s really mediocre as an actress also) In the real world that’s called being selfish, irresponsible and generally a total screw up! No kidding that NXIVM has been identified as manipulating women with low self-esteem who have no center. I guess they sold her the dream about being close to actors that are having success. The poor children – but then again maybe they are better off having less contact with her.





FEBRUARY 6, 2012 4:18 PM

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SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside used up, worn out, and covered in scars from a well lived life John Tighe… NEW RUSSIAN E-MAILkaisersoze1914@mail.ruDISCLAIMER: THE POSTING OF STORIES, COMMENTARIES, REPORTS, DOCUMENTS AND LINKS (EMBEDDED OR OTHERWISE) ON THIS SITE DOES NOT IN ANY WAY, SHAPE OR FORM, IMPLIED OR OTHERWISE, NECESSARILY EXPRESS OR SUGGEST ENDORSEMENT OR SUPPORT OF ANY OF SUCH POSTED MATERIAL OR PARTS THEREIN.

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