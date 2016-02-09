Reader: in defense of Kreuk

INCOGNITO writes regarding : Blast from the past: Comments from SID re: Aug. 2011 Coaches List posting



I bet half of those posts calling Kreuk a slut or whore were written by Keith Raniere himself because she wouldn’t join his harem and become wifey #1, and half were from some other guys who wanted to get into her pants and sleep with her but couldn’t. Such a display is the standard reaction by misogynists and MRA-types to call good looking women who they’ll never get or who reject them whores and sluts.

Too bad John Tighe was such a hypocrite. Maybe if he didn’t act like a such a massive ass and actually acted in a way the religion he professed to follow told him to he wouldn’t be in prison.

All those comments on his blog show is that people are giant losers.