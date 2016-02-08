Should harem members be named and their roles with Raniere identified?

Several persons with inside information on NXIVM have given me a great deal to consider.





Much of it has to do with how Keith Raniere handles the women in his harem and how they react.





I am torn whether or not to name the women and their roles.





I had almost decided not to publish the names since this information is so personal and individually the women are not public figures. On the other hand as a collective they are public since they are the workers and financiers of Raniere.





Should they be named so that people know who they are?





On the other hand I have been contacted by several ex-harem members and admonished. One said I act like Keith by revealing their names and that I must realize these women are emotionally attached to Raniere and can’t be – like a man – shamed into leaving him.





Family members of present harem members are asking me to help the women trapped in this group escape and to protect them. Some have wept; some have trembled with fear that their beloved relative has been almost literally captured.





I have reason to suspect that some of the present harem members want to leave but are afraid to leave and feign allegiance to Raniere out of fear of him and his closest inner circle women.





Yet naming names of harem members that have enabled Raniere to continue his operations is perhaps essential.





On the other hand the purpose is to show a pattern of how harem members fare and the individual names perhaps are unimportant.





I am interested in reader’s thoughts – should I name the harem members and delve into their interpersonal relationships with Raniere and one another?









