Some tweets from an interested [anonymous] party





Clearly there some people who dislike NXIVM.

Many of these people remain anonymous.

They remain anonymous because Keith Raniere the leader of NXIVM is not opposed to destroying the lives of those he seems to hate. He seems to hate those who criticize him.

He appears to love, he often speaks of compassion, but the results of his purported love and claimed compassion is sorrow for so many people.

Here are the tweets of one critic, who remains anonymous. If Raniere found out who he/she is, he might hate. That’s what he does. He seems to hate. And punishes.

He wins through joy; those who have come in contact with him most closely – his closest lovers, the mother of his son, his own son, have been deprived of normal peaceful lives. They lose through the suffering while he wins through joy.

He has said, “He who has the most joy wins.”

Someday the accumulated sorrow he has caused so many may cause him to lose his joy; maybe a lot more….

Here are the tweets:













3:44 PM – 13 Feb 2016

· Details



</div>

” data-you-follow=”false” data-follows-you=”false” data-you-block=”false”>





NXIVMInfo ‏@NXIVMInfoFeb 13

Labeling yourself as an enlightened spiritual being while hiding in a townhouse fucking women in a harem is not activism. Just saying.

0 retweets0 likes

Reply

Retweet









Like





More













3:08 PM – 13 Feb 2016

· Details



</div>

” data-you-follow=”false” data-follows-you=”false” data-you-block=”false”>





NXIVMInfo ‏@NXIVMInfoFeb 13

Labeling yourself as a humanitarian while sticking your head in the sand about the unethical fraud you support is not activism. Just sayin.

0 retweets0 likes

Reply

Retweet









Like





More









</div>









9:10 AM – 13 Feb 2016

· Details



</div>

” data-mentions=”DalaiLama sarabronfman allisonmack” data-you-follow=”false” data-follows-you=”false” data-you-block=”false”>





NXIVMInfo ‏@NXIVMInfoFeb 13

http://tinyurl.com/jsokfte @DalaiLama emissary alleged to sleep with @sarabronfman to bring @DalaiLama to Albany for #nxivm @allisonmack photo.

View summary





0 retweets0 likes

Reply

Retweet









Like





More













8:42 PM – 11 Feb 2016

· Details



</div>

” data-you-follow=”false” data-follows-you=”false” data-you-block=”false”>





NXIVMInfo ‏@NXIVMInfoFeb 11

Keith Raniere #nxivm the only vanguard position he holds is in being a scam artist.

0 retweets0 likes

Reply

Retweet









Like





More









</div>









7:42 PM – 10 Feb 2016

· Details



</div>

” data-mentions=”hildrethmark MsKristinKreuk” data-you-follow=”false” data-follows-you=”false” data-you-block=”false”>





NXIVMInfo ‏@NXIVMInfoFeb 10

Hey @hildrethmark. So this is the cult you got your girl “friend” @mskristinkreuk invovled in. Good job mate! #nxivm http://frankreport.com/2016/02/10/cult-of-nxivm-part-12-how-to-train-your-harem/ …

View summary





0 retweets0 likes

Reply

Retweet









Like





More









</div>









2:37 PM – 4 Feb 2016

· Details



</div>

” data-mentions=”MsKristinKreuk allisonmack nickiclyne” data-you-follow=”false” data-follows-you=”false” data-you-block=”false”>





NXIVMInfo ‏@NXIVMInfoFeb 4

#nxivm @mskristinkreuk @allisonmack @nickiclyne How to fuck a cult leader. https://tinyurl.com/gqnxmwu

View summary





0 retweets0 likes

Reply

Retweet









Like





More









</div>









9:17 AM – 2 Feb 2016

· Details



</div>

” data-you-follow=”false” data-follows-you=”false” data-you-block=”false”>





NXIVMInfo ‏@NXIVMInfoFeb 2

Former student alleges #nxivm/#esp is one hypnotic mindfuck and Leader Keith Raniere is evil. http://tinyurl.com/hthpa9a

View summary





0 retweets0 likes

Reply

Retweet









Like





More













6:06 PM – 17 Jan 2016

· Details



</div>

” data-you-follow=”false” data-follows-you=”false” data-you-block=”false”>





NXIVMInfo ‏@NXIVMInfoJan 17

That all those bad things being said about him are “lies”. Ever consider where the “data” comes from? Grow up. Make decisions for yourself.

0 retweets0 likes

Reply

Retweet









Like





More









</div>









8:42 PM – 15 Jan 2016

· Details



</div>

” data-you-follow=”false” data-follows-you=”false” data-you-block=”false”>





NXIVMInfo ‏@NXIVMInfoJan 15

http://frankreport.com/2016/01/15/kristin-keeffes-shocker-email-to-nxivm-attorneys-re-ranieres-crimes/ … Kristin Keeffe – former inner circle member – detailing unscrupulous activities of #nxivm and its leader in letter.

View summary





0 retweets0 likes

Reply

Retweet









Like





More













7:17 AM – 3 Jan 2016

· Details



</div>

” data-you-follow=”false” data-follows-you=”false” data-you-block=”false”>





NXIVMInfo ‏@NXIVMInfoJan 3

http://frankreport.com/category/nxivm-and-bronfmans./ … Frank Parlato seemingly takes over John Tighes blog pseudo function to expose #nxivm cult like behaviors.

0 retweets0 likes

Reply

Retweet









Like





More









</div>









8:32 AM – 25 Dec 2015

· Details



</div>

” data-you-follow=”false” data-follows-you=”false” data-you-block=”false”>





NXIVMInfo ‏@NXIVMInfo25 Dec 2015

#nxivm Raniere lies, makes up story, fathers a child with Kristin Keefe who left the cult last year. Ouch! https://tinyurl.com/zxs2mxv

View summary





0 retweets0 likes

Reply

Retweet









Like





More













8:12 PM – 23 Dec 2015

· Details



</div>

” data-you-follow=”false” data-follows-you=”false” data-you-block=”false”>





NXIVMInfo ‏@NXIVMInfo23 Dec 2015

http://dlvr.it/D59QDC #nxivm tries to buy credibility via Dali Lama using Bronfman money and fails miserably.

0 retweets0 likes

Reply

Retweet









Like





More













4:08 AM – 18 Dec 2015

· Details



</div>

” data-mentions=”clarebronfman sarabronfman” data-you-follow=”false” data-follows-you=”false” data-you-block=”false”>





NXIVMInfo ‏@NXIVMInfo18 Dec 2015

#nxivm sister enablers @clarebronfman and @sarabronfman lose 65+ million in leader’s scheme. http://tinyurl.com/ncohtuu . Drinking the Kool-aid.

0 retweets0 likes

Reply

Retweet









Like





More









</div>









7:39 PM – 16 Dec 2015

· Details



</div>

” data-you-follow=”false” data-follows-you=”false” data-you-block=”false”>





NXIVMInfo ‏@NXIVMInfo16 Dec 2015

reddit threads on #nxivm (Keith Raniere cult) created satirizing it with alleged journalists requesting info: https://tinyurl.com/zze9352

View summary





0 retweets0 likes

Reply

Retweet









Like





More













7:36 PM – 10 Dec 2015

· Details



</div>

” data-mentions=”MsKristinKreuk allisonmack” data-you-follow=”false” data-follows-you=”false” data-you-block=”false”>





NXIVMInfo ‏@NXIVMInfo10 Dec 2015

#nxivm harem connections @mskristinkreuk @allisonmack http://artvoice.com/issues/v14n49/nxivm?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter …

0 retweets0 likes

Reply

Retweet









Like





More













11:46 AM – 10 Dec 2015

· Details



</div>

” data-you-follow=”false” data-follows-you=”false” data-you-block=”false”>





NXIVMInfo ‏@NXIVMInfo10 Dec 2015

Keith Raniere the massive fraud and his harem #nxivm http://artvoice.com/issues/v14n49/nxivm ….

0 retweets0 likes

Reply

Retweet









Like





More













11:38 AM – 7 Dec 2015

· Details



</div>

” data-you-follow=”false” data-follows-you=”false” data-you-block=”false”>





NXIVMInfo ‏@NXIVMInfo7 Dec 2015

#nxivm #KeithRaniere massive conman #sarabronfman #clarebronfman enablers of massive conman http://tinyurl.com/pvz7amk