Police report of underage girl accuses Raniere

For those who thought we made it all up about Keith Raniere raping underage girls have a look at this. I cannot help but wonder how the followers of Raniere – these fancy fine folks in LA and wealthy folks here and there can overlook this?

He who has the most joys wins, I suppose…

Here is a photo of the girl the Vanguard named Raniere raped repeatedly.

Rhiannon was 12 years old when Keith Raniere began tutoring her.

Maybe she was lying about Keith having sex with her….