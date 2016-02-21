After Raniere allegedly raped Rhiannon she flunked school and was placed in a reform school [‘he who has the most joy wins’]

Keith Raniere was accused of raping a 12 year old girl. The girl, now a woman in her 30’s, and her mother both spoke on the record to former Times Union reporter James Odato.

A police report [see below] was published by the Times Union as well as a school report on the girl a few years later.

When the girl, Rhiannon, first went to Raniere she lived with her mother who worked for Raniere in his Consumer Buy line business which was later closed down as a pyramid scheme by the New York State Attorney General.

The mother was pleased when Raniere offered to personally tutor the girl in algebra and Latin. Pam Cafritz, Raniere’s wing woman, also hired her to walk her dog.

Rhiannon enjoyed the adult company and the love bombs from the women.

Raniere [statutory] raped her about 60 times she claimed.

Followers of Raniere might like to read the report from the reform school.

He enjoys statutory rape.

Rhiannon was 12 when Raniere started having sex with her, she claims. It evidently unhinged her young life, if she is telling the truth.

Keep in mind an old favorite Raniere adage – “the brighter the lamp the more the bugs.”

Rhiannon was a bug flying in and around Raniere’s circle. Maybe she did not get raped by Raniere. Maybe she made the whole thing up.

On the other hand, as Raniere has reportedly said many times, sex with 12 year old’s is fine as long as there is no pain.

But Rhiannon felt pain. But Raniere felt joy.

“He who has the most joy wins,” Raniere says.

Below is the case summary for Rhiannon…. three years after Raniere allegedly raped her repeatedly and she ran away from home.

Notice the yellow highlighted portion – where she is said to be a victim of suspected sexual molestation. This occurred before she failed 7th grade.

If the story of the girl is true, not only did Raniere rape the girl but his tutoring was useless too.

After she ran away from home she was placed in a group home for girls where she lived away from home for two years.

In the interim Raniere’s business went bust and he soon afterward started a new enterprise – NXIVM/Executive Success Programs which claims to teach people to be successful, ethical and compassionate.

Vanguard [AKA Keith Raniere} has unique methods to teach his female students.