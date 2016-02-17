S. Bronfman Attends Saqqara Jewels lunch for Children In Crisis, ignores children Raniere put into crisis

While her master Keith Raniere seeks the destruction of his enemies with her money, mind bends his harem, allegedly tries to lure his enemies to Mexico to get them locked unjustly in a cell, and other alleged torments of people he enjoys punishing as he seeks to win through joy, Sara Bronfman enjoys a little herself – dining, hobnobbing with the rich and famous in London.

The cause sounds good, the donations are likely substantial, the networking opportunities large and the feel good about the whole thing largest of all.

Helping children in crisis. Of course I wonder if Sara ever thought about how Raniere put 12 year old Rhiannon in crisis when he had sex with her – or how he drove the mother of his own child to flee with their son – and go into hiding? Is he in crisis?

For years Raniere lied about his own son being his child and Sara Bronfman would donate tomorrow to some punishment of the mother and son if Raniere asked her.

Crisis indeed!

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Sara Bronfman and Heather Kerzner [gay divorcee of billionaire hotelier Sol Kerzner] attend the Saqqara Jewels lunch for Children In Crisis at the Belgraves Hotel on December 7, 2015 in London, England.

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Sara Bronfman,The Duchess of York and Grace Sun attends the Saqqara Jewels lunch for Children In Crisis at the Belgraves Hotel on December 7, 2015 in London, England.

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The Saqqara Jewels lunch for Children In Crisis at the Belgraves Hotel on December 7, 2015 in London, England.

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Claire Caudwell and The Duchess of York attend the Saqqara Jewels lunch for Children In Crisis at the Belgraves Hotel on December 7, 2015 in London, England.

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Amanda Cronin and The Duchess of York,attend the Saqqara Jewels lunch for Children In Crisis at the Belgraves Hotel on December 7, 2015 in London, England.