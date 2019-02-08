Shadow: Who is Allison Mack Crying For?

By Shadow State 1958





Allison Mack appeared to hold back tears when leaving court





Is Allison Mack crying

for the women who were branded by a hot iron with her and Keith Raniere’s initials?

for the women who were promised female empowerment and then delivered into sexual slavery?

for the women who were blackmailed?

for the women who were coerced in to giving up bank account and financial information?

for the women who were deprived of food?

for the women who were deprived of sleep?

for the women she paddled for various infractions?

for the women she locked in cages as punishment?

for the Jewish women who were told that they are reincarnated Nazis?

for the underage girls who were raped by Mack’s perverted boyfriend, Keith Raniere?

for Rhiannon, the 12 year old girl reputedly raped by Mack’s boyfriend Keith Raniere some sixty times? (I know that Allison Mack is aware of Rhiannon’s story)

for the teenage Mexican girls brought to Clifton Park to serve as house and sex slaves?

for the young woman who was unlawfully confined for 18 months in a locked room because of some ethical failing?

for the people persecuted by NXIVM and Raniere?

for the people driven into bankruptcy in frivolous lawsuits filed by Raniere and other NXIVM members?

for the people whose computers were hacked by NXIVM?

for people who were prosecuted on bogus criminal charges brought on behalf of NXIVM?

for the people targeted for arrest and illegal incarceration in Mexico by NXIVM corrupted officials?

for the citizens of Albany and Saratoga Counties who had their governments corrupted by NXIVM?

for all the suicides and strange deaths in the NXIVM saga?

for all the children in the Rainbow Cultural Garden indoctrinated in Raniere’s evil philosophies?

for all the people swindled in the expensive Executive Success Program?

for her Clifton Park landlord who might lose a townhouse because Mack used that property in sex trafficking?

for Sarah Edmondson?

for India Oxenberg?

for Catherine Oxenberg?

for her nephew whom Mack falsely claimed was molested?

for the women who were shown violent movies (snuff-type movies) by Mack’s good friend Doctor Brandon Porter?

Or is Allison Mack crying for her wicked troll of a boyfriend, Keith Raniere?

Keith Raniere, a man so evil that a whole website (thefrankreport) is devoted to his crimes.





Cry me a river, Allison. You don’t remind me of Joan of Arc.





You remind me of Eva Braun in a Berlin bunker crying over the pending fate of her boy friend Adolf.



